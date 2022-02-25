BCCI constitutes 3-member committee to probe threats to Wriddhiman Saha from journalist

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has constituted a three-member committee to look into the issue of wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha receiving threats from a journalist.

After being dropped from the Indian Test team for the Sri Lanka series, the 37-year-old took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a message received from a journalist. The message shows the scribe intimidating the cricketer for not obliging to an interview request.

Sharing an update on the controversy, a BCCI release revealed that a committee will probe the matter. The release stated:

“The three-member committee comprises of BCCI Vice-President Mr Rajiv Shukla, BCCI Treasurer Mr Arun Singh Dhumal and BCCI Apex Council Member Mr Prabhtej Singh Bhatia. The committee will start the proceedings as early as next week.”

The cricket board stated that, taking cognizance of the matter, they got in touch with Saha and decided to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the incident.

Wriddhiman Saha @Wriddhipops After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. https://t.co/woVyq1sOZX

Earlier, the cricketer, through a series of tweets, confirmed that he would not reveal the name of the journalist who threatened him on grounds of humanity.

“The journalist has neither got in touch with me nor has he apologized” - Wriddhiman Saha

Even as he refused to divulge the name of the mediaperson who intimidated him, the Bengal cricketer clarified that the person in question hasn’t contacted him following the controversy.

In an interview with Zee News, he said:

"I am hurt with the message of the journalist. Neither have I ever behaved badly with any journalist nor have they misbehaved with me. But this was uncalled for. I wanted to expose him so that people know that the world of journalism has such people. The said journalist has neither got in touch with me nor has he apologized."

On his interaction with BCCI over the matter, the keeper-batter added:

"After my tweet, BCCI has got in touch with me through email and through the phone. They are investigating the matter. I will cooperate with them.”

Saha hit the headlines after he gave a spate of interviews following his axing from the Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Wriddhiman Saha @Wriddhipops 2/3- My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back. 2/3- My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back.

The tenacious cricketer claimed he was informed by the chief selector that he wouldn’t be considered for India from now on. He also revealed that head coach Rahul Dravid had suggested that he think about retirement.

