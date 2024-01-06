"Journey exemplifies adaptability and grit" - Sachin Tendulkar congratulates David Warner on incredible Test career after 3rd Test against Pakistan

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar lauded Australian opener David Warner after his final Test innings against Pakistan in Sydney on Saturday, January 6.

Tendulkar lauded Warner, who was initially tipped to be an explosive white-ball batter, for molding his game to become one of the greatest Test batters Australia have ever produced. He's impressed with the balance the left-hander showed between defense and attack in the longest format.

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted about David Warner:

"From being an explosive T20 batter to becoming a resilient Test player, @davidwarner31's journey exemplifies adaptability and grit. His transition and evolution in the game has been remarkable, showcasing aggressive intent while mastering the art of pacing an innings. Congratulations on a wonderful Test career, David! Best wishes to you and your family."

Virender Sehwag also congratulates David Warner

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was among the first players who saw the potential in David Warner in Test cricket. The duo shared a dressing room way back for the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL, where Sehwag boldly told Warner that he could become a successful Test batter.

Having seen Warner achieve his potential in the longest format of the game, Sehwag was certainly delighted as he tweeted:

"Congratulations @davidwarner31 on a wonderful Test career. Since the time I saw you, knew this is the format you will excel most in and what a ride it has been. Full on entertainment on the pitch and now hopefully more in reels and T20 cricket. Best wishes for the next phase."

Warner got the dream farewell he wanted on his home ground, scoring a fine 57 to help the Aussies chase down a modest target of 130 to win the series 3-0 against Pakistan.

The 37-year-old ends his Test career with 8786 runs in 112 games at an average of 44.59, scoring 37 fifties and 26 hundreds and a top score of 335* since making his debut against New Zealand in 2011 in Brisbane.

