“Just 10 balls away from century” - Cheteshwar Pujara criticized for his strike rate again

Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 8 from 90 balls, scoring at a strike rate of 8.89 as India went to Lunch on Day 5 at the Gabba on 83 for 1. At the other end, youngster Shubman Gill brought up his second fifty of the series, and was unbeaten on 64 from 117 balls.

India began the Day needing 324 runs for an unlikely victory, and will be pleased to have lost only one wicket. Rohit Sharma was caught behind off Pat Cummins for just seven runs.

Twitter, however, did not seem pleased with the Indian No.3’s blockathon, especially with Gill getting the number of runs that he did, at a strike rate of 54.70.

Here are some extreme reactions to Cheteshwar Pujara's batting:

Indians after seeing Pujara's 8 (90) pic.twitter.com/ZxEBM7F7Gc — Avnijesh Singh (@Avnijesh) January 19, 2021

Pujara ko jeet ke liye khelna chahiye, draw ke liye khel raha hai — Lokesh Sharma (@ls893020) January 19, 2021

They should just make a movie on Pujara.

"Brisbane is falling" #GabbaTest — Frustoo (@vineetair) January 19, 2021

38 overs bowled. I know Pujara has a role to play but even if he had got 20 runs out of 90 balls he faced, there would have been less pressure in the next sessions — LHS ≠ RHS (@kiranupadya) January 19, 2021

India's New Wall #Pujara (8* runs in 90 balls) just 10 balls away from century 😜 IND 83/1 in 38 overs Day 5: Lunch Break - India need 245 runs more#AUSvsIND — Rohtash Churnia Rupawas O+ (@iRohtash) January 19, 2021

Why is Pujara not scoring. He needs to aim for win. Its frustrating — DrPreeti Premraj (@DrpreetiP) January 19, 2021

Yar koi #Pujara ko koi ye inform kre jo #match Jeetna h #match Khana nhi h har baar ki trah — Md Mujahid Hussain (@MdMujah37435114) January 19, 2021

Pujara really missed very easy chances to score runs. I am all okay with draw but sometimes, scoring runs when they are too easy to come, isn't bad !! — Naman and 28 others (@namanjain_101) January 19, 2021

"Switch to IPL highlights" - Twitter users back Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara did find some support though. He was peppered by short balls before lunch, especially by Pat Cummins.

He took blows on his body, and fought his way through, which was admired by some Twitter users. Have a look at some positive reactions below:

Those criticizing pujara no one asked you to watch test match... You can switch to ipl highlights on star sports.... Pujara is holding one end and others will score around him...cuz if other batsman doesn't click he can continue holding one end to draw... — Navneet (@nav3745) January 19, 2021

Kudos to both Gill and Pujara for surviving the short ball barrage in the last 20 mins. The Australian bowling in the middle of the session probably wasn’t the best, especially Lyon bowling the middle stump line. Good start for India, but a long way to go. #AUSvIND #GabbaTest — Aman (@AmanSahn1) January 19, 2021

"This man doesn't bow down. We bowling bouncers, he's shouldering them"- Malcolm Marshall bowling to Pujara. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 19, 2021

Classic Gill and Rock Solid Pujara....We can see Aussies applying there Hands not Heads!!! — Julfikar ali siddique (@Julfikaralisid3) January 19, 2021

Those who watch 20:20 donot appreciate, he is playing for test series and it’s fate in 80 overs today to avoid a loss on eight innings-hard work. He tests patience of bowlers. Win can be ushered in last twenty over. Great Pujara is a rock that helps India. — MKumar*1986 (@mkumar26549336) January 19, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara’s slow strike rate has been a matter of debate right through the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian No.3 has scored 223 runs so far at a strike rate of 27.63 with two half-centuries.

He registered his slowest fifty in Test cricket on day three of the third Test. Cheteshwar Pujara played 176 balls and scored just 50 runs at a strike-rate of 28.41. He was heavily criticised for the knock.

However, Pujara defended himself, stating it is the way he knows to bat. Cheteshwar Pujara was quoted as saying.

“I just have to bat in the manner I know to bat, even as a batting unit, you need to build partnerships and bat well as a unit.”

Ironically, Cheteshwar Pujara was praised for the same approach after his 205-ball 77, which played a key in India saving the SCG Test.

Meanwhile, India need 245 runs in the last two sessions to win the Gabba Test.