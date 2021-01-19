“Just 10 balls away from century” - Cheteshwar Pujara criticized for his strike rate again

Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 8 from 90 balls, scoring at a strike rate of 8.89 as India went to Lunch on Day 5 at the Gabba on 83 for 1. At the other end, youngster Shubman Gill brought up his second fifty of the series, and was unbeaten on 64 from 117 balls.
India began the Day needing 324 runs for an unlikely victory, and will be pleased to have lost only one wicket. Rohit Sharma was caught behind off Pat Cummins for just seven runs.
Twitter, however, did not seem pleased with the Indian No.3’s blockathon, especially with Gill getting the number of runs that he did, at a strike rate of 54.70.
Here are some extreme reactions to Cheteshwar Pujara's batting:
"Switch to IPL highlights" - Twitter users back Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara did find some support though. He was peppered by short balls before lunch, especially by Pat Cummins.
He took blows on his body, and fought his way through, which was admired by some Twitter users. Have a look at some positive reactions below:
Cheteshwar Pujara’s slow strike rate has been a matter of debate right through the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian No.3 has scored 223 runs so far at a strike rate of 27.63 with two half-centuries.
He registered his slowest fifty in Test cricket on day three of the third Test. Cheteshwar Pujara played 176 balls and scored just 50 runs at a strike-rate of 28.41. He was heavily criticised for the knock.
However, Pujara defended himself, stating it is the way he knows to bat. Cheteshwar Pujara was quoted as saying.
“I just have to bat in the manner I know to bat, even as a batting unit, you need to build partnerships and bat well as a unit.”
Ironically, Cheteshwar Pujara was praised for the same approach after his 205-ball 77, which played a key in India saving the SCG Test.
Meanwhile, India need 245 runs in the last two sessions to win the Gabba Test.Published 19 Jan 2021, 08:29 IST