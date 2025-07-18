"Just 10 percent more"- Former India batter questions Ravindra Jadeja's approach on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 Lord's Test

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif praised Ravindra Jadeja's innings on Day 5 of the Lord's Test against England. The 44-year-old, however, felt that had the southpaw batted a bit more aggressively in the chase of 193 runs, the result in the Test match could have been different.

Ad

Jadeja was left stranded on 61 off 181 balls as India lost the match by 22 runs on the last session of Day 5. Speaking to IANS, Kaif said:

"Jadeja played a brilliant innings - full credit to him. But maybe, just maybe, if he had played 10 per cent more aggressively, the result could have been different. It was a Day 5 pitch - the ball was reversing, bounce was uneven, and conditions were tough.

Ad

Trending

"When Siraj came in to bat, he faced only three deliveries. At that stage, you have to manage the strike - be mindful of how many balls you’re exposing tailenders like Bumrah or Siraj to.

"Jadeja had done 90 per cent of the job. Just 10 per cent more - a few calculated risks - and the chase might’ve been completed. But it’s easy to say from the outside. Only the batter knows the pressure in that moment. Still, it was a memorable knock."

Ad

Kaif is not the first former India cricketer to express that Jadeja's appraoch on the final day could have been different. Former India bowler and 1983 World Cup winner Balwinder Singh Sandhu also said that the 36-year-old could have shown more faith in the likes of Jasprit Bumrah instead of taking a single off the fourth delivery of overs.

Mohammad Kaif reacts to the possibility of Jasprit Bumrah playing fourth Test at Old Trafford

An important decision that could decide India's fate in the fourth Test at Old Trafford is Jasprit Bumrah featuring in the playing XI. Mohammad Kaif felt that the 31-year-old's inclusion would be "huge," pointing that he has had a break between the third and the fourth Tests.

Ad

"I’ve heard that Bumrah will feature in the next Test - and that’s huge. He’s been taking wickets and providing breakthroughs. He nearly won the last match for India with the ball. He’s had a much-needed break, which will help him recover. This is a high-stakes match - if India loses, the series is gone," Kaif said.

Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said on Thursday, July 17, that India were "leaning towards" playing Bumrah in the Old Trafford Test. The pacer has taken 12 wickets in the two matches that he has played in the series so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news