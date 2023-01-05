"Just on the basis of slow bowls you can't succeed for long time" - Twitter reacts as Harshal Patel is dropped from the playing XI

Team India pacer Harshal Patel has been dropped from the playing XI for the second T20I against Sri Lanka in favor of Arshdeep Singh, who has recovered from his illness.
The death-over specialist has had a hard time of late, including in the series opener a few days back where he was among the most expensive bowlers.
The right-arm bowler had a solid start to his international career after making his debut in the T20I series against New Zealand at home in 2021. He grew into a reliable death bowler but slowly faded away as the year progressed.
After coming into the squad after missing out on the tour of the Caribbean and the Asia Cup in August-September 2022, the pacer had a forgettable home season.
Patel was clubbed for runs against South Africa and Australia, and while he was selected for the T20 World Cup 2022, he could not make an appearance over the course of the tournament.
Fans cut a relieved figure after Harshal Patel was dropped from the T20I setup, allowing a pace troika of Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik to get things rolling.
Harshal Patel and Sanju Samson make way for Arshdeep Singh and debutant Rahul in the second T20I
Team India won the toss at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune and skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl first.
The injured Sanju Samson, who has been ruled out for the series, was replaced by debutant Rahul Tripathi in the batting unit. Arshdeep Singh replaced Harshal Patel in the bowling department.
The Men in Blue have a chance to seal the series with a game to spare due to the 1-0 lead they have in place.
Team India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.
Was dropping Harshal Patel from the playing XI the right call taken by Team India? Let us know what you think.
