"Just on the basis of slow bowls you can't succeed for long time" - Twitter reacts as Harshal Patel is dropped from the playing XI

Team India pacer Harshal Patel has been dropped from the playing XI for the second T20I against Sri Lanka in favor of Arshdeep Singh, who has recovered from his illness.

The death-over specialist has had a hard time of late, including in the series opener a few days back where he was among the most expensive bowlers.

The right-arm bowler had a solid start to his international career after making his debut in the T20I series against New Zealand at home in 2021. He grew into a reliable death bowler but slowly faded away as the year progressed.

After coming into the squad after missing out on the tour of the Caribbean and the Asia Cup in August-September 2022, the pacer had a forgettable home season.

Patel was clubbed for runs against South Africa and Australia, and while he was selected for the T20 World Cup 2022, he could not make an appearance over the course of the tournament.

Fans cut a relieved figure after Harshal Patel was dropped from the T20I setup, allowing a pace troika of Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik to get things rolling.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Anshul @Anshulkhandal03 @CricCrazyJohns Harshal patel is finished bowler... Just on the basis of slow bowls you can't succeed for long time @CricCrazyJohns Harshal patel is finished bowler... Just on the basis of slow bowls you can't succeed for long time

Rakesh @_Melbourne_82 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep replaces Sanju Samson, Harshal in the X1. Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep replaces Sanju Samson, Harshal in the X1. Thank you Harshal patel. Will be exposed this IPL too, getting released next year twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Thank you Harshal patel. Will be exposed this IPL too, getting released next year twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

ℳsd Kutty @its_MsdKutty Harshal Patel Dropped.. Good Move pandya... Harshal Patel Dropped.. Good Move pandya...

Nilay Shah @iamNilay90 Finally a sensible decision by Rahul Dravid after a long time. Dropping Harshal Patel . #INDvsSL Finally a sensible decision by Rahul Dravid after a long time. Dropping Harshal Patel . #INDvsSL

Rishav_14 @rishav_14

Arshadeep will replace Harshal Patel

Take out his last 10 T20 stats for India and his performance will speak .

Only taking wickets in slower chepuk pitches won’t make you a great bowler .

#IndvSL

#PuneT20I twitter.com/rishav_14/stat… Rishav_14 @rishav_14

19th over today

2NB wide 6

Unacceptable bowling .

From starting I was the one telling he is over hyped and just took wickets in Chepuk slow pitches in IPL 2021 where Kkr failed to score 35 off 35 vs MI .

_Bobbaboiii_ @IMNamanYadav9

It may be his last appearance for India...

Just like avesh had a mild fever in Asia Cup and he's still bed ill... @mufaddal_vohra BCCI is gonna move on from harshal Patel...It may be his last appearance for India...Just like avesh had a mild fever in Asia Cup and he's still bed ill... @mufaddal_vohra BCCI is gonna move on from harshal Patel...It may be his last appearance for India...Just like avesh had a mild fever in Asia Cup and he's still bed ill...😂😂😂

Sai @akakrcb6 I guess that is the end for Harshal Patel's international cricket stint ... Only stellar IPL can get him back in the squad or else it is over mostly...I doubt he will even be part of the t20 squad vs NZ. I guess that is the end for Harshal Patel's international cricket stint ... Only stellar IPL can get him back in the squad or else it is over mostly...I doubt he will even be part of the t20 squad vs NZ.

Gurumoorti hegde @guru3ti



#INDvSL

Hansi De Zoysa @HansiZoysa He was gonna play for Sri Lanka today. #SLvsIND Why did they drop Harshal Patel?He was gonna play for Sri Lanka today. Why did they drop Harshal Patel?😩 He was gonna play for Sri Lanka today. 😂 #SLvsIND

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh @1996cric Don't think there's much confidence left in Harshal, and I can't blame them watching him bowl this season. @1996cric Don't think there's much confidence left in Harshal, and I can't blame them watching him bowl this season.

Jashandeep Singh @Jashan_1604

#INDvSL #IndianCricketTeam #Cricket Good decision by management and captain to drop harshal due to his not up to mark performance and high economy #Cricket Twitter Good decision by management and captain to drop harshal due to his not up to mark performance and high economy#INDvSL #IndianCricketTeam #Cricket #CricketTwitter

AcidicBlaster @AcidicBlaster Finally some sensible team selection taking harshal out for arshdeep. Well deserved debut for Tripathi Finally some sensible team selection taking harshal out for arshdeep. Well deserved debut for Tripathi

Chethan @Chethan20918009



He just need to follow Bravo, how he excelled in his slow variation just need to replicate those performances



#INDvSL #INDvsSL Ok that's the end of Harshal Patel international career, poor boy couldn't replicate his IPL heroics in international T20He just need to follow Bravo, how he excelled in his slow variation just need to replicate those performances Ok that's the end of Harshal Patel international career, poor boy couldn't replicate his IPL heroics in international T20 He just need to follow Bravo, how he excelled in his slow variation just need to replicate those performances#INDvSL #INDvsSL

Harshal Patel and Sanju Samson make way for Arshdeep Singh and debutant Rahul in the second T20I

Team India won the toss at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune and skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl first.

The injured Sanju Samson, who has been ruled out for the series, was replaced by debutant Rahul Tripathi in the batting unit. Arshdeep Singh replaced Harshal Patel in the bowling department.

The Men in Blue have a chance to seal the series with a game to spare due to the 1-0 lead they have in place.

Team India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

Was dropping Harshal Patel from the playing XI the right call taken by Team India? Let us know what you think.

