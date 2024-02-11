"Just in case Rahul isn't available, you could see Sarfaraz Khan making his debut" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's selections

Aakash Chopra sees Sarfaraz Khan making his debut in the third Test between India and England if KL Rahul is ruled out of the game.

The selectors named the Indian squad for the final three Tests against England on Saturday, February 10. Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been included subject to fitness clearance from the board's medical team.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rahul should be fit for the third Test in Rajkot. However, he added that Sarfaraz should get his maiden India cap if the Karnataka batter isn't available, saying (5:30):

"KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are a part of this team, which was going to be the case. I think KL Rahul should walk into this team because it was a niggle, it wasn't a tear or something, especially since he is a batter and is not keeping currently."

"So I am assuming he will be available in Rajkot and will play as well. He will fit immediately in place of Shreyas Iyer to bat at No. 4. Just in case Rahul isn't available, you could see Sarfaraz Khan making his debut," the former India opener stated.

Rahul missed the second Test against England after complaining of pain in his right quadriceps. With Shreyas Iyer being ignored for the final three Tests, Rahul and Sarfaraz are the only specialist batters in the Indian squad apart from the players who played the Visakhapatnam Test.

"You don't want to rush him back too quickly" - Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja suffered a hamstring injury while failing to steal a run in the second Test. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra doesn't want Ravindra Jadeja to be picked in the playing XI unless he is fully fit. He reasoned (6:05):

"Ravindra Jadeja is indispensable in this team, there is no doubt about that. However, because he is indispensable, you don't want to rush him back too quickly as he will have to bowl a lot."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the hosts could consider fielding four spinners along with Jasprit Bumrah if Jadeja is available.

"He will also have to bat and field. He is a three-dimensional player. So for him, I would say move ahead with caution. If he comes, India might start thinking about playing four spinners with Bumrah," he stated.

Chopra noted that the Indian team management might not want to drop either Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel, with Ravichandran Ashwin being a virtual certainty. While acknowledging that Mohammed Siraj is available to take Mukesh Kumar's place, he added that he isn't sure whether two fast bowlers will be required on the Rajkot pitch.

