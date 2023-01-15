"Just controlling that white ball through a joystick" - Fans laud Mohammed Siraj after his stellar opening spell in 3rd ODI vs SL

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj bowled a stellar opening spell that helped India reduce Sri Lanka to 37/5 in the third ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.
Chasing a mammoth 391-run target, the Lankans were in tatters with Siraj and Mohammed Shami shedding fire with the new ball. Siraj, in particular, was once again exceptional with the new ball. He bowled the right line and length and posed all sorts of difficult questions to the opposition batters.
He accounted for the first four of the five wickets that fell, including Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis, and Wanindu Hasaranga. The lanky pacer returned with figures of 4/20 from seven overs in his opening spell.
Fans were in awe of Mohammed Siraj's opening spell and hailed his growth as a white ball bowler in the last few years. Many reckon that he has already cemented his berth in India's squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup at home later this year.
"Mohammed Siraj has done everything to say that his name should not be forgotten" - Irfan Pathan ahead of ODI World Cup
Former cricketer Irfan Pathan believes Hyderabad-born fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has done everything to deserve a spot in India's squad for the ODI World Cup.
Siraj has been outstanding with the ball in ODIs since 2022. He picked up 24 wickets in 15 matches and the momentum has continued into the new year. Siraj, meanwhile, has been exemplary with the new ball, scalping 23 wickets in 83 powerplay overs at an economy of 3.88, with an average of 14.0 and a strike rate of 21.7 in ODIs since 2022
During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan highlighted that Siraj has strengthened his case for the ODI World Cup with consistent performances.
"From the 50-over World Cup's perspective, Mohammed Siraj has done everything to say that his name should not be forgotten because he is performing regularly," he said. "It is not about this series only, you are regularly seeing that Siraj is giving breakthroughs with the new ball in every series India are playing."
After the series against Sri Lanka, Siraj will next be seen in action during the three-match home ODI series against New Zealand, starting on Wednesday, January 18.
