"Just controlling that white ball through a joystick" - Fans laud Mohammed Siraj after his stellar opening spell in 3rd ODI vs SL

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj bowled a stellar opening spell that helped India reduce Sri Lanka to 37/5 in the third ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

Chasing a mammoth 391-run target, the Lankans were in tatters with Siraj and Mohammed Shami shedding fire with the new ball. Siraj, in particular, was once again exceptional with the new ball. He bowled the right line and length and posed all sorts of difficult questions to the opposition batters.

He accounted for the first four of the five wickets that fell, including Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis, and Wanindu Hasaranga. The lanky pacer returned with figures of 4/20 from seven overs in his opening spell.

Fans were in awe of Mohammed Siraj's opening spell and hailed his growth as a white ball bowler in the last few years. Many reckon that he has already cemented his berth in India's squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup at home later this year.

Here are some of the reactions:

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha How good has Mohd Siraj become with the new white ball! I am especially delighted that the lovely outswinger is back at his command. How good has Mohd Siraj become with the new white ball! I am especially delighted that the lovely outswinger is back at his command.

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif You need great skills and big heart to get a batsman to edge in slips and hit the stumps on flat pitch. Mohammad Siraj will be Inida's Brahmastra at World Cup at home. @mdsirajofficial You need great skills and big heart to get a batsman to edge in slips and hit the stumps on flat pitch. Mohammad Siraj will be Inida's Brahmastra at World Cup at home. @mdsirajofficial

Momin @momin_cric

#INDvSL Siraj has been a class apart in this ODI series Siraj has been a class apart in this ODI series#INDvSL

Nish Navalkar @YUVI_NISH



#INDvSL Everything that Siraj touches, lights up the bails Everything that Siraj touches, lights up the bails#INDvSL

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Mohammed Siraj has been sensational in the recent past with the new ball. Mohammed Siraj has been sensational in the recent past with the new ball.

Sohini M. @Mittermaniac Siraj has been sensational in the powerplay. Effective every game. Wouldn't be surprised if he's a contender for Man of the Series! #IndvsSL Siraj has been sensational in the powerplay. Effective every game. Wouldn't be surprised if he's a contender for Man of the Series! #IndvsSL

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Siraj has just picked up from where he left off in the format in 2022. This is lethal bowling! #INDvSL Siraj has just picked up from where he left off in the format in 2022. This is lethal bowling! #INDvSL

Sparsh Telang @_cricketsparsh Siraj is now just bossing around there. Siraj is now just bossing around there.

Rijula Chakraborty @rillathegorilla Siraj is having the time of his life here Siraj is having the time of his life here

Manya @CSKian716 Siraj forcing me to make plans for Sunday night. Siraj forcing me to make plans for Sunday night.

Nish Navalkar @YUVI_NISH



Unplayable this evening!



#INDvSL Siraj is just controlling that White ball through a joystick.Unplayable this evening! Siraj is just controlling that White ball through a joystick.Unplayable this evening!#INDvSL

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mohammad Siraj is unstoppable at the moment - 4 wickets now for him inside 5 overs. Mohammad Siraj is unstoppable at the moment - 4 wickets now for him inside 5 overs.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Indians have possessed the ball. First Kohli, and now Siraj. Beautiful. Indians have possessed the ball. First Kohli, and now Siraj. Beautiful.

Abhimanyu Bose @bose_abhimanyu Mohammed Siraj is making himself very difficult to drop in ODIs Mohammed Siraj is making himself very difficult to drop in ODIs

𝐀𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐡 | 74th♥️🫶🏻 @Aaliya_Zain5



Take a bow Miyaan, We all are proud of you! 🏻 Really happy for Mohamed Siraj. After getting trolled badly for having a bad IPL season, he didn't give up. He practiced harder and gave his best in every match he played. And Currently he's the best bowler for IND in ODIs.Take a bow Miyaan, We all are proud of you! Really happy for Mohamed Siraj. After getting trolled badly for having a bad IPL season, he didn't give up. He practiced harder and gave his best in every match he played. And Currently he's the best bowler for IND in ODIs. Take a bow Miyaan, We all are proud of you!🙌🏻♥️ https://t.co/vz69PKxYox

KSR @KShriniwasRao Siraj's energy bursts are infectious! Siraj's energy bursts are infectious!

Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ @pulkit5Dx following the Path Of King Kohli Md. Sirajfollowing the Path Of King Kohli Md. Siraj💪 following the Path Of King Kohli https://t.co/SPSApu7eiN

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Mohd Siraj is just brilliant, 4 wickets in the game already. What a series for him Mohd Siraj is just brilliant, 4 wickets in the game already. What a series for him🔥

"Mohammed Siraj has done everything to say that his name should not be forgotten" - Irfan Pathan ahead of ODI World Cup

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan believes Hyderabad-born fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has done everything to deserve a spot in India's squad for the ODI World Cup.

Siraj has been outstanding with the ball in ODIs since 2022. He picked up 24 wickets in 15 matches and the momentum has continued into the new year. Siraj, meanwhile, has been exemplary with the new ball, scalping 23 wickets in 83 powerplay overs at an economy of 3.88, with an average of 14.0 and a strike rate of 21.7 in ODIs since 2022

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan highlighted that Siraj has strengthened his case for the ODI World Cup with consistent performances.

"From the 50-over World Cup's perspective, Mohammed Siraj has done everything to say that his name should not be forgotten because he is performing regularly," he said. "It is not about this series only, you are regularly seeing that Siraj is giving breakthroughs with the new ball in every series India are playing."

After the series against Sri Lanka, Siraj will next be seen in action during the three-match home ODI series against New Zealand, starting on Wednesday, January 18.

