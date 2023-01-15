Create

"Just controlling that white ball through a joystick" - Fans laud Mohammed Siraj after his stellar opening spell in 3rd ODI vs SL

By Ankush Das
Modified Jan 15, 2023 07:23 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj is currently India's best white-ball bowler.

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj bowled a stellar opening spell that helped India reduce Sri Lanka to 37/5 in the third ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

Chasing a mammoth 391-run target, the Lankans were in tatters with Siraj and Mohammed Shami shedding fire with the new ball. Siraj, in particular, was once again exceptional with the new ball. He bowled the right line and length and posed all sorts of difficult questions to the opposition batters.

He accounted for the first four of the five wickets that fell, including Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis, and Wanindu Hasaranga. The lanky pacer returned with figures of 4/20 from seven overs in his opening spell.

Fans were in awe of Mohammed Siraj's opening spell and hailed his growth as a white ball bowler in the last few years. Many reckon that he has already cemented his berth in India's squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup at home later this year.

Here are some of the reactions:

How good has Mohd Siraj become with the new white ball! I am especially delighted that the lovely outswinger is back at his command.
You need great skills and big heart to get a batsman to edge in slips and hit the stumps on flat pitch. Mohammad Siraj will be Inida's Brahmastra at World Cup at home. @mdsirajofficial
Siraj has been a class apart in this ODI series#INDvSL
Everything that Siraj touches, lights up the bails#INDvSL
Mohammed Siraj has been sensational in the recent past with the new ball.
Siraj has been sensational in the powerplay. Effective every game. Wouldn't be surprised if he's a contender for Man of the Series! #IndvsSL
Siraj has just picked up from where he left off in the format in 2022. This is lethal bowling! #INDvSL
Siraj is now just bossing around there.
Siraj is having the time of his life here
Siraj forcing me to make plans for Sunday night.
Siraj is just controlling that White ball through a joystick.Unplayable this evening!#INDvSL
Mohammad Siraj is unstoppable at the moment - 4 wickets now for him inside 5 overs.
Indians have possessed the ball. First Kohli, and now Siraj. Beautiful.
Mohammed Siraj is making himself very difficult to drop in ODIs
Siraj is extraordinary in ODI. https://t.co/kFxncEkbDo
Really happy for Mohamed Siraj. After getting trolled badly for having a bad IPL season, he didn't give up. He practiced harder and gave his best in every match he played. And Currently he's the best bowler for IND in ODIs. Take a bow Miyaan, We all are proud of you!🙌🏻♥️ https://t.co/vz69PKxYox
What a return this has been for Siraj, too good 👏👏 #SLvsIND #INDvSL #SportsYaari
Siraj's energy bursts are infectious!
Md. Siraj💪 following the Path Of King Kohli https://t.co/SPSApu7eiN
Mohd Siraj is just brilliant, 4 wickets in the game already. What a series for him🔥

"Mohammed Siraj has done everything to say that his name should not be forgotten" - Irfan Pathan ahead of ODI World Cup

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan believes Hyderabad-born fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has done everything to deserve a spot in India's squad for the ODI World Cup.

Siraj has been outstanding with the ball in ODIs since 2022. He picked up 24 wickets in 15 matches and the momentum has continued into the new year. Siraj, meanwhile, has been exemplary with the new ball, scalping 23 wickets in 83 powerplay overs at an economy of 3.88, with an average of 14.0 and a strike rate of 21.7 in ODIs since 2022

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan highlighted that Siraj has strengthened his case for the ODI World Cup with consistent performances.

"From the 50-over World Cup's perspective, Mohammed Siraj has done everything to say that his name should not be forgotten because he is performing regularly," he said. "It is not about this series only, you are regularly seeing that Siraj is giving breakthroughs with the new ball in every series India are playing."

After the series against Sri Lanka, Siraj will next be seen in action during the three-match home ODI series against New Zealand, starting on Wednesday, January 18.

