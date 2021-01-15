"Got to tighten up that game" - Mark Waugh criticizes Marcus Harris over soft dismissal

Australia's opening woes continued even in the fourth Test as both Marcus Harris (5), and David Warner (1) were sent packing early by the Indian bowlers. Harris copped some criticism from former Aussie batsman Mark Waugh, who feels the southpaw needs to tighten up his game.

Marcus Harris was caught at square leg as he flicked an innocuous-looking delivery from Shardul Thakur. It was the 29-year-old's first wicket in Test cricket. However, Mark Waugh wasn't pleased one bit with the manner in which Harris got out. He said on Fox Cricket that the opener has disappointed time and again with such soft dismissals.

"It’s a bit of a Marcus Harris type dismissal, we’ve seen it a number of times in his short career. He’s just got to tighten up that game. Whether it didn’t come or wasn’t as quick as he was thinking, I don’t know. It’s a soft dismissal,” Mark Waugh said.

A maiden Test wicket for Shardul Thakur and it comes off his first ball in the day 👏#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/omTO76FGwE — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) January 15, 2021

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting echoed Mark Waugh's statement and said on Channel 7:

"It’s a very, very soft Test match dismissal; it has to be said. Day one at the Gabba. You can’t be getting out like that.”

Marcus Harris' Test career so far

Marcus Harris came in as a replacement for the injured Will Pucovski in the fourth Test.

Discounting today's game, Marcus Harris has played nine Test matches for Australia and averages a paltry 24.06, with a career-best of 79. The left-handed batsman has two fifties to his name, both of which came against India during their last tour Down Under in 2018-19.

In his last 11 Tests innings, the opener has scored only 134 runs at an average of just over 12. It's fair to say that the patience of the selectors might be running low, given his recent poor performances. With Will Pucovski showing promise in his debut Test in Sydney, Harris might not get too many opportunities in the future.

There were huge expectations from Marcus Harris when he burst onto the scene. However, the 28-year-old has struggled to establish himself in Tests so far. It remains to be seen how long the Australian selectors persist with him.