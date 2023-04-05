"Just because it’s the Ashes and against a very good bowling attack doesn’t mean they can’t do it" - Sir Alastair Cook on Bazball 

Former captain Sir Alastair Cook fully expects England to go all out with their brute and aggressive approach against Australia in the upcoming Ashes series. The Aussies will tour England for five Tests in a bid to win the iconic series away from home for the first time since 2001.

Australia currently hold the Ashes after a dominant 4-0 win on home soil in 2021-22. However, England have been on the rise ever since the appointment of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes as Test head coach and captain, respectively. Under their regime, England have not only revamped their playing style but have also produced results to show for it.

A defeat against South Africa and a recent narrow loss against New Zealand mark the only blemishes on their stellar record in almost a year.

Stating that 'Bazball' should not be curbed just because it is against the Australians, Cook said in an interview with I News:

“Every side who’s come across England have said ‘they won’t do it against our bowlers, they won’t do it in these conditions’ and they have done it. So just because it’s the Ashes and against a very good bowling attack doesn’t mean they can’t do it."

He continued:

“It’s a very tough thing to captain against. Suddenly, very quickly – in half an hour, 40 minutes of a Jonny Bairstow burst like we saw at Trent Bridge [against New Zealand last summer] – the momentum has shifted."

England tested their approach during the home series against New Zealand, where they ended up winning by a 3-0 margin. Since then, they have managed to defeat India, South Africa, and Pakistan as well with the same approach.

"I’ve also been impressed with the way they’ve adapted at certain times" - Alastair Cook on England's Test team

England have successfully implemented their playing style overseas as well. Their intent was well on show during England's 3-0 whitewash over Pakistan in December 2022. They will be on the lookout to make an impression in the third cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Praising England for having adapted according to the situation at times, Cook said:

“I’ve also been impressed with the way they’ve adapted at certain times. It hasn’t always been a positive approach, they have sucked up pressure, they have played situations well."

While Cook retired from international cricket in 2018, he still continues to play for Essex in the County Championship. When asked about the future of his playing career, the 38-year-old Cook said:

“I’ve certainly surprised myself how long I’ve played. I’ve always said to the coaches, if I’m enjoying it and still adding value I’ll carry on. I know it’s not going to be for much longer because I’m 38. So why not just enjoy it?”

Will England reclaim the Ashes from the hands of Australia? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes