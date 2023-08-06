"Just like Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs, Ishan Kishan in T20Is" - Aakash Chopra on opener's underwhelming numbers heading into 2nd IND-WI T20I

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Ishan Kishan has indifferent numbers in T20I cricket and that he needs to fire to retain his spot in India's playing XI.

India will face the West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series in Providence, Guyana, on Sunday, August 6. Kishan managed only six runs in the Men in Blue's four-run defeat in the series opener and will want to play a substantial knock in Sunday's game.

While previewing the second T20I in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Kishan's underwhelming numbers in T20Is are similar to Suryakumar Yadav's in ODIs. He elaborated:

"Both Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will have to convert their starts into big scores. Ishan Kishan's numbers in T20Is are not looking good. Just like Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs, Ishan Kishan in T20Is, it's going something like that only. So if you are getting opportunities now, you will have to make the most of your chances."

The former Indian opener reckons the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter might have to make way for either Yashasvi Jaiswal or Sanju Samson at the top of the order if he doesn't fire. He observed:

"You will have to play slightly longer knocks. If not, the question might come that Sanju (Samson) can open or else Yashasvi (Jaiswal). It will be a left-hander replacing a left-hander, simple story, and Sanju can keep. So, in my opinion, this is an extremely crucial game for Ishan Kishan."

Kishan has aggregated 659 runs at an indifferent average of 24.40 in 28 T20I innings. He has fared worse this year, having managed 70 runs at a dismal average of 10.00 in seven knocks.

"You can expect a little consistency from him" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill hasn't enjoyed great success in the ongoing tour of the West Indies. [P/C: Twitter]

Aakash Chopra expects Shubman Gill to be more consistent at the top of the order. He stated:

"Shubman scored an excellent century against New Zealand. Other than that, he has a half-century if we see his last six to eight knocks and he has gotten out early quite a few times as well. This format is difficult but you open. So you can expect a little consistency from him."

Chopra added that the stylish opener will have to improve his game against left-arm spinners. He explained:

"Another thing - Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein dismissed him similarly. He jumps down the track and the left-arm spinner leaves him stranded. So he will definitely have to make a change there."

Gill was stumped off Akeal Hosein's bowling in the first T20I. He was caught at long-off while trying to hit a maximum after dancing down the wicket against Gudakesh Motie in the second ODI between the two sides.

