"Just a little sore" - Rohit Sharma provides injury update after IND vs IRE 2024 T20 World Cup game

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma shared an update on his injury after their comprehensive victory over Ireland earlier today (June 5). The Men in Blue began their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with an eight-wicket win over the Irish side at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Chasing 97 runs, India lost Virat Kohli early. Rohit also suffered some hiccups before finding his rhythm. He scored a fine half-century before he was retired hurt after being hurt on the shoulder. The Indian captain looked in pain and walked back to the dressing room with the physio.

Fans were worried to see Rohit walk away with intense pain but breathed a sigh of relief when he revealed that there was nothing to worry about.

Trending

He told the host broadcaster when asked about the injury at the end of the game:

"Just a little sore (the arm)."

Apart from the injury, Rohit looked good in form for his 37-ball 52, including three sixes and four boundaries. Rishabh Pant, who played his first international game since the horrific car accident in December 2022, showed decent form. He remained unbeaten on 36 off 26 deliveries and played an aggressive reverse scoop to finish the game.

Besides India's convincing victory, what grabbed attention the most was the New York wicket. Throwing light on the pitch used for today's game, Rohit Sharma said:

"We were quite unsure of what to expect of the pitch. It's a new ground, new venue, drop-in pitch. Not really aware of what it is like playing on a pitch, which is five months old. It was all about getting used to the conditions, so that's why we bowled first to look at the conditions, see how the pitch plays," Rohit Sharma said.

"Don't think the wicket settled down when we batted second. To get those two points was very important. When there's enough on the pitch, you've got to stick to the basics, think of bowling Test match lengths, try and hit them consistently," he added.

The wicket in the US has also made the headlines, with several former cricketers calling out the ICC for using under-prepared pitches.

"All eleven of us need to come together and contribute" - Rohit Sharma on Pakistan game

After a winning start to the T20 World Cup, India will now shift their focus on the all-important Pakistan game. The clash is likely to decide the outcome of Group A.

Rohit Sharma stressed that they will prepare for the next game keeping today's wicket in mind. He reckoned that everyone would have to step up to beat the Men in Green.

"Don't know what to expect from the pitch but we will prepare as per the conditions like this one. That is going to be the kind of game where all eleven of us need to come together and contribute," Rohit concluded.

India and Pakistan will go up against each other at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback