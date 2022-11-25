“Just showed how an opener’s innings look like” – Fans react as Shikhar Dhawan hits 72 off 77 against New Zealand

Stand-in India captain Shikhar Dhawan led from the front in the opening ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday (November 25).

The southpaw scored 72 runs off 77 balls, including 13 boundaries. He shared a 124-run stand with Shubman Gill for the first wicket to give Team India a decent start.

After failing to deliver in the ODI series against South Africa, Dhawan came out with all guns blazing against the Blackcaps to reach his 39th half-century.

He has so far amassed 639 runs in 17 matches this year at a decent average of 37.58, including six half centuries.

Fans were impressed with Dhawan’s batting performance and hailed the opener for his good form.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

#NZvIND Well played Shikhar Dhawan. Scored 72(77). Start was slow but the way he accelerated was amazing. Well played Shikhar Dhawan. Scored 72(77). Start was slow but the way he accelerated was amazing.#NZvIND

Agendas aside, but still one of the best openers for Team India



#crickettwitter #INDvNZ #ShikharDhawan Warra Innings by Shikhar DhawanAgendas aside, but still one of the best openers for Team India Warra Innings by Shikhar Dhawan 👏👏👏Agendas aside, but still one of the best openers for Team India#crickettwitter #INDvNZ #ShikharDhawan https://t.co/VyOnm6i1hk

🌼🌼 @Snowflakephill Good to see Shikhar Dhawan scoring. Man really deserves to play longer Good to see Shikhar Dhawan scoring. Man really deserves to play longer✨

Playing international match after so long time

Taking time at first

Then just blast



Giving answer to some pichi puk haters Brilliant knock @SDhawan25 Playing international match after so long timeTaking time at firstThen just blastGiving answer to some pichi puk haters Brilliant knock @SDhawan25 ❤❤😍🔥Playing international match after so long time Taking time at first Then just blast 🔥🔥🔥🔥Giving answer to some pichi puk haters 🔥 https://t.co/druzxeopq2

Samraat Maharjan @MaharjanSamraat @BCCI @SDhawan25 Shikhar Dhawan is regularly playing and captaining India in ODI. I just hope BCCi doesn't ditch him at the last end in next year's WC. @BCCI @SDhawan25 Shikhar Dhawan is regularly playing and captaining India in ODI. I just hope BCCi doesn't ditch him at the last end in next year's WC.

#NZvIND Shikhar Dhawan is the most underrated batter. Agree? Shikhar Dhawan is the most underrated batter. Agree? #NZvIND

“I get more off time and able to stay fresher and stronger” – Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan feels that playing only one format in international cricket is a blessing in disguise, as he is able to stay fresh and strong to give his best for Team India.

inching closer to the 100-run mark



Follow the match bit.ly/NZvIND-1STODI



#NZvIND



📸 Courtesy: Photosport NZ FIFTY for @SDhawan25 - histh ODI half-century! #TeamIndia inching closer to the 100-run markFollow the match📸 Courtesy: Photosport NZ FIFTY for @SDhawan25 - his 3⃣9⃣th ODI half-century! 👍 👍#TeamIndia inching closer to the 100-run mark Follow the match 👉 bit.ly/NZvIND-1STODI #NZvIND 📸 Courtesy: Photosport NZ https://t.co/x8a89Un404

Speaking to reporters, Dhawan said:

"I get more off time and am able to stay fresher and stronger. When I was playing all the formats, it was a lot of cricket. I make sure that I keep myself in that groove. When I enter the team, I make sure that I keep up with the pace of the team, otherwise, I will be left behind."

He also hailed the team management for providing clarity about his role amid criticism regarding Sanju Samson's absence from T20Is.

"Communication on part of coach and captain is the key in such a situation. Players get clarity that why they are not being played. When such transparency is there, players understand that this all is for a bigger interest, the interest of the team."

On the leadership front, Shikhar Dhawan will look to continue his good form and guide India to another series win after victories against South Africa (2-1) and the West Indies (3-0).

Team India will aim to avenge the 0-3 loss that they suffered in New Zealand back in 2019.

As far as the match is concerned, Dhawan and Co. have chosen to go ahead with only five specialist bowlers, as Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik made their ODI debuts.

