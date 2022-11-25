“Just showed how an opener’s innings look like” – Fans react as Shikhar Dhawan hits 72 off 77 against New Zealand

Stand-in India captain Shikhar Dhawan led from the front in the opening ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday (November 25).
The southpaw scored 72 runs off 77 balls, including 13 boundaries. He shared a 124-run stand with Shubman Gill for the first wicket to give Team India a decent start.
After failing to deliver in the ODI series against South Africa, Dhawan came out with all guns blazing against the Blackcaps to reach his 39th half-century.
He has so far amassed 639 runs in 17 matches this year at a decent average of 37.58, including six half centuries.
Fans were impressed with Dhawan’s batting performance and hailed the opener for his good form.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
“I get more off time and able to stay fresher and stronger” – Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan feels that playing only one format in international cricket is a blessing in disguise, as he is able to stay fresh and strong to give his best for Team India.
Speaking to reporters, Dhawan said:
"I get more off time and am able to stay fresher and stronger. When I was playing all the formats, it was a lot of cricket. I make sure that I keep myself in that groove. When I enter the team, I make sure that I keep up with the pace of the team, otherwise, I will be left behind."
He also hailed the team management for providing clarity about his role amid criticism regarding Sanju Samson's absence from T20Is.
"Communication on part of coach and captain is the key in such a situation. Players get clarity that why they are not being played. When such transparency is there, players understand that this all is for a bigger interest, the interest of the team."
On the leadership front, Shikhar Dhawan will look to continue his good form and guide India to another series win after victories against South Africa (2-1) and the West Indies (3-0).
Team India will aim to avenge the 0-3 loss that they suffered in New Zealand back in 2019.
As far as the match is concerned, Dhawan and Co. have chosen to go ahead with only five specialist bowlers, as Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik made their ODI debuts.
Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 1st ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest updates.