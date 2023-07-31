"Just tryna master peace"- Team India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan poses near a beach ahead of 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Team India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan recently posed at a picturesque location near a beach in the Caribbean Islands. He is currently part of the Indian team facing West Indies in the three-match ODI series there.

Kishan had a decent tour so far with the bat. He made his Test debut earlier in the month on July 12 against West Indies. He notched up his maiden half-century in the second Test of the series.

It was a quick-fire knock that helped India to accumulate runs at a brisk pace, while they were looking to declare in the third innings. Kishan carried the form into the ODI series and hit half-centuries in both matches so far while opening the innings with Shubman Gill.

Across two games, he has scored 107 runs at an average of 53.50 and is leading the run charts at the moment. His batting form will be crucial for India in the series-deciding 3rd ODI.

On Sunday, July 30, Ishan Kishan took to his Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of his activities outside the field by sharing a couple of photos. He captioned the post:

"Just tryna master peace 🌊"

"He is carrying on his confidence from the IPL" - Hardik Pandya on Ishan Kishan

After the conclusion of the second ODI against the West Indies, Hardik Pandya reflected on the positives from the match and stated that Ishan Kishan's batting form was among them. He said:

"The way the openers batted, the way Ishan played, the way he is timing the ball, you can see he is carrying on his confidence from the IPL. It's important for Indian cricket. At the same time, even Shardul did well with the ball."

Pandya added:

"To be very honest, you want the series to be one all. It gets the character out of everyone. They'll be tested, we'll be tested. The next game will be quite exciting for the players as well as the viewers."

India and West Indies will lock horns in the series decider on Tuesday, August 1, in Trinidad.