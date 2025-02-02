"Justice for Cricket"- Top 10 funny memes as India score 247/9 in 5th T20I vs England 2025

Team India and England are currently facing off in the final T20I of the five-match series tonight (February 2) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The hosts have already sealed the series with an unassailable lead of 3-1 after a 15-run victory in Pune on January 31.

Team India batted first on a flat surface in Mumbai and notched up a mammoth total of 247/9 in 20 overs.

Fans enjoyed the action-packed high-scoring first innings of the fifth T20I between the two top teams on Sunday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Justice for Cricket."

Abhishek Sharma's 37-ball century powers India to 247/9 in 5th T20I vs England 2025

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first for the second match on the trot. The plan backfired as Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson gave the hosts a brisk start with a flurry of boundaries. Samson (16) perished at the end of the second over, but Abhishek continued the assault, smashing the bowlers all around the park.

Abhishek stitched together a 115-run partnership with Tilak Varma (24) for the second wicket, laying the foundation for a massive score. Tilak and Suryakumar Yadav (2) then departed in quick succession, leaving India at 145/3 after 10.2 overs. Shivam Dube then played a blazing cameo of 30 (13) to support Sharma for a while before perishing in the 14th over.

Even though wickets kept falling at the other end, Abhishek Sharma (135 off 54) kept playing aggressively and reached his second T20I century in just 37 balls. Only Rohit Sharma scored a faster century (35 balls) for India in T20Is.

Hardik Pandya (9), Rinku Singh (9), and Axar Patel (15) could not do much in the final few overs as India lost some momentum before ending up with 247 on the scoreboard. Brydon Carse was the pick of England bowlers, picking up three wickets in his four-over spell.

