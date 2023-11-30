"Justice served"- Top 10 funny memes as BCCI announces Indian Test, ODI and T20I squads for South Africa tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Test, ODI, and T20I squads for India's upcoming tour of South Africa on Thursday, November 30.

Stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in the team for the two-match Test series on the South African tour. The Men in Blue will also play three ODIs and as many T20Is during their time in South Africa.

BCCI informed that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli requested for a break from the white-ball leg of the series, which is why they will only feature in the Test matches. Rohit will lead the team in the red ball games, while Suryakumar Yadav will continue to captain the T20 team.

In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul will captain the team in the three ODIs. After missing the 2023 World Cup, fan-favorite Sanju Samson made a comeback into the ODI squad.

Veteran batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara failed to find a place in the Test squad as selectors opted for youngsters. Rising stars like Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Yashasvi Jaiswal made the cut.

Indian cricket fans took note of the Indian squads for the South Africa tour and expressed their views by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Team India squad for T20I series:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

Team India squad for ODI series:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

Team India squad for Test series:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.