Justin Langer discloses how Steve Smith responded to Virat Kohli telling him he played a 'rubbish shot' in WTC final 2023

Steve Smith lost his wicket while trying a big shot off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling in the second innings of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 between India and Australia.

Smith danced down the track and attempted to smack a six. However, he could not time the ball to perfection, sending it high up in the air with minimal distance covered. Shardul Thakur took an easy catch to send Smith back to the dressing room after just 34 runs.

Before Day 4 of the WTC final 2023 got underway, Justin Langer wanted to have a chat with Steve Smith. While the two Aussies were having a word, Virat Kohli came in and told Smith that he played a rubbish shot to lose his wicket last evening.

Narrating the whole incident while on commentary on Day 4, Justin Langer said:

"I had a really nice moment this morning. I was talking to Steve Smith, and Virat Kohli just walked up to him and said 'rubbish shot'. And Smith, if it had come from anyone else in the world, Smith would have said 'whatever', but coming from Kohli, he goes 'mmm...yeah, fair call.'"

Virat Kohli will aim to score a hundred like Steve Smith in WTC final 2023

While Smith could not make much of an impact in the second innings of the WTC final 2023, he scored a ton in the first innings and helped Australia gain a decent first-innings lead.

Virat Kohli will aim to play a similar knock like Smith in the fourth innings of the WTC final 2023.

At lunch break on Day 4, Australia lead by 374 runs and have four wickets in hand. They might set a target of around 400 for the Indian team. It will be interesting to see which team wins the WTC final 2023. You can follow the live score right here.

Poll : 0 votes