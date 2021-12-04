“I still have nightmares about his innings” - Justin Langer on Ben Stokes’ Headingley heroics during Ashes 2019

Australian coach Justin Langer has stated that he still has nightmares about Ben Stokes’ unbelievable century at Headingley during the previous Ashes. That knock led England to a miraculous one-wicket win in the Test.

Langer, however, welcomed Stokes' return to international cricket after a mental health break, stating that the Ashes wouldn’t be the same without one of the superstars of the game.

Stokes played one of the finest Test knocks when he scored an unbeaten 135 in the third Ashes Test of 2019. Chasing 359 for victory, England stumbled to 286 for 9. However, Stokes played a sensational innings to lift England to an unforgettable one-wicket triumph. Earlier, he had also claimed three wickets in Australia’s second innings.

Praising the England all-rounder, Langer was quoted as saying in a Fox Sports report:

“He’s a great cricketer, no doubt about that. I still have nightmares about his innings in the third Test. I suppose more nightmares about his spell on day three of that game.”

England’s Stokes-inspired victory in the Headingley Test marked a remarkable turnaround for the hosts after they were cleaned up for 67 in their first innings.

Terming Stokes an unbelievable athlete and a great competitor, Langer added:

“It’s great for the game of cricket that he’s playing Ashes cricket and we all love it. It’s an Australian summer and it wouldn’t be the same without the best players playing. It’s really nice to see. Hopefully his health is good. We welcome him out here because he’s one of the superstars of the game.”

Stokes has not played any international cricket since leading England to a 3-0 whitewash over Pakistan at home in the three-match ODI series in July.

“I’m not sure we’ve seen the end of him” - Justin Langer on Tim Paine

Langer has also broken his silence on the Tim Paine sexting controversy. Backing the former Australian Test skipper, the coach said the wicketkeeper-batter is 'shattered'.

Paine is currently on an indefinite break from the game. While many experts feel that the 36-year-old won’t be seen playing for Australia again, Langer asserted:

“He loves cricket. He absolutely loves cricket. And he’s 37. He is a fit as any athlete, certainly in our squad. He looks after himself so well. He’s very focused. So who knows. I’m not sure we’ve seen the end of him. But we’ll wait and see. That’ll be his decision.”

Alex Carey will make his Test debut in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, replacing Paine as the team's wicketkeeper-batter.

