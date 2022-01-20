“I'd definitely like one of Prasidh or Siraj playing these games” – Dinesh Karthik after India's loss in 1st ODI vs SA

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has suggested India pick bowlers who are quick to win the remaining two ODIs against South Africa.
Chasing 297 for victory, India lost the first ODI in Paarl by 31 runs on Wednesday. India's bowlers did well to reduce the hosts to 68/3 in 17.4 overs before a 204-run stand between Rassie van der Dussen and skipper Temba Bavuma put South Africa in control.
Speaking to Cricbuzz in a post-match review, Karthik said:
“I'd definitely like one of Prasidh (Krishna) or (Md) Siraj playing these games. It is very important for India to find a way to add pace to their attack. Whether they want to rest Bumrah or Bhuvi is up to the management. I think they (quick bowlers) can make a difference in the middle of the innings, which is where they don’t seem to find wickets.”
Karthik expressed surprise that debutant all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer didn't get to bowl, saying:
“I think KL Rahul will present his case (to the coach) why he didn’t give him a bowl. But it kind of surprised everybody because that’s the role they want him to do – bat at six and bowl a bit. But he has to bowl. If you don’t allow him to do one of the skills, you are negating the effect of picking such a player.”
"They want Ngidi to bowl in the middle overs" - Dinesh Karthik
South Africa opened the bowling with part-time off-spinner Aiden Markram. He bowled six overs straight, while speedster Lungi Ngidi was introduced later in the innings.
“They want Ngidi to bowl in the middle. They are looking to matchup (at the start of the innings) - they bowled Markram for Dhawan and Marco Jansen for KL Rahul. They'll bring Markram at the start. And unless you play like England, and put pressure from ball one... you'll have to remove him. But if you milk him around, they are happy with it," Karthik said.
The second ODI will be played at the same ground on Friday.