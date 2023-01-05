“Kabhi arsh par, kabhi farsh par” – Fans react as Arshdeep Singh bowls five no-balls in 2nd IND vs SL T20I

India pacer Arshdeep Singh had a horrible day on the field in the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

The left-arm seamer bowled five no-balls during his four-over spell, including a hat-trick of no-balls in the first over. The youngster also bowled a couple of no-balls in the penultimate over. He gave away 37 runs in his two overs, which proved costly for the Men in Blue.

Rajneesh Gupta @rgcricket

(since Arshdeep's debut)



Arshdeep - 14 in 75.1 overs

all others - 11 in 469.2 overs



Fans expressed their disappointment at witnessing Arshdeep Singh's struggle to land his feet behind the crease.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Ali @Ali71931790



Arshdeep Singh bowled 5 no balls today, most by any full member T20l side bowler New day new record for IndiaArshdeep Singh bowled 5 no balls today, most by any full member T20l side bowler New day new record for India ❤️Arshdeep Singh bowled 5 no balls today, most by any full member T20l side bowler ❤️🔥 https://t.co/mw06KzTdrr

Dhruv @being_ingenious

Bhai ne No balls ka record bana liya !!

#INDvsSL #CricketTwitter @ICC Arshdeep Singh 🤝🏻 BumrahBhai ne No balls ka record bana liya !! @ICC Arshdeep Singh 🤝🏻 BumrahBhai ne No balls ka record bana liya !!#INDvsSL #CricketTwitter https://t.co/qqsz9MdC9Y

Morasiya_Sandy🚩🇮🇳 @MorasiyaSandip #INDvSL

5 no balls from Arshdeep Singh is a tribute to Bumrah that he is coming back #noball 5 no balls from Arshdeep Singh is a tribute to Bumrah that he is coming back #Arshdeep #INDvSL5 no balls from Arshdeep Singh is a tribute to Bumrah that he is coming back #Arshdeep #noball https://t.co/ZTeLC9Ysgq

memewala @LakshyaTandon5

#arsdhdeep

Pov - Arshdeep Singh Hardik Pandya - bhai ab toh no Ball nhi dalega #INDvsSL Pov - Arshdeep Singh Hardik Pandya - bhai ab toh no Ball nhi dalega #INDvsSL#arsdhdeepPov - Arshdeep Singh https://t.co/7PefY5E5k7

Singh missed the first T20I due to illness. The 23-year-old last represented the Men in Blue in November in New Zealand.

He has replaced Harshal Patel in the playing XI of the ongoing T20I. The latter finished with figures of 2/41 in the previous match.

Arshdeep Singh & Co. fail to deliver as Sri Lanka set 207-run target

A clinical batting performance from Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis helped them score 206/6 in their allotted 20 overs. While Shanaka scored an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls, Mendis contributed 52 off 31 balls. The duo hit 10 sixes during Sri Lanka's innings.

Charith Asalanka also played a cameo, scoring a 19-ball 37, including four sixes. Meanwhile, Pathum Nissanka added 33 runs.

Besides Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi also proved costly. He leaked 53 runs in his four overs. Umran Malik picked up three wickets but conceded 48 runs.

Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, though, looked good with figures of 2/24 and 1/30, respectively.

The onus will now be on the Indian batters to deliver if they want to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Hardik Pandya and Co. won their first T20I against Sri Lanka by two runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. All-rounder Deepak Hooda scored a 23-ball 41*, while Mavi picked up a four-wicket haul on his T20I debut in the last match.

The two teams will next lock horns in the third T20I in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

