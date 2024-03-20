"Kabhi kabhi bol deta hun jo mike mein pakda jata hai" - Rohit Sharma on throwing expletives during IND vs ENG Tests

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma recently shed light on the viral comments that were caught on the stump mic during the second Test against England in Vizag.

India were under pressure heading into the Vizag Test after losing the first match in Hyderabad in the five-match series. The hosts were under the pump once again on Day 2 with Ben Stokes and company bossing the game around.

Rohit was unhappy with the fielding efforts of his teammates and was heard abusing them.

"Koi bhi garden mein ghumega, maa c*** dunga sabki," Rohit was heard saying on the stump mic.

The Indian skipper has now offered clarification over his comments, saying that he didn't intend to hurt anyone with his comments. Rohit added that his job is to keep everyone engaged and get the job done.

During a conversation on the Instagram handle team45ro, Rohit Sharma said:

"Enjoyed handling these guys. They enjoyed it as well. Kabhi kabhi bol deta hun jo mike mein pakda jata hai. But that's me. That's how I am. Not to hurt anyone but to ensure they remember they have a job.

"I was very pleased to see everyone engaged which was absolutely brillaint," he continued. "That is this whole thing is all about where I am telling them koi yaha garden mein ghoomega nahi. End of the day try and make sure to get the job done."

Rohit did exceptionally well to guide India to a 4-1 victory. It propelled them to the top of the standings in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

"I really enjoyed playing with the youngsters" - Rohit Sharma hailed young cricketers for their performances against England

With several senior cricketers injured or out due to personal reasons, India handed as many as five debut caps during the course of the five-match series. While Rajat Patidar made his debut in the second Test, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan were handed debut caps in the third Test. Bengal pacer Aakash Deep made his debut in the fourth game, while Devdutt Padikkal earned his cap in the fifth and final Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had played only four Tests before this series, also stepped up big time with the bat. He finished as the highest run-scorer with 712 runs in nine innings at an average of almost 90.

Rohit Sharma stressed that the performances of the youngsters were a major positive from the series against England.

“I really enjoyed playing with the youngsters. All of them are very mischievous," Rohit continued.

"I knew most of them well and what their strengths are and how to they want to play the game. It was just me talking to them about how good they are and the good things they have done in the past. The way they responded to me and Rahul bhai (coach Rahul Dravid) was superb."

Rohit Sharma will now be seen in action in IPL 2024 where he will ply trade for five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The tournament will get underway on Friday, March 22, with a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.