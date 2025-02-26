"Kabhi Pakistan ka coach bana to bataunga batting kaise karte hain"- Top 10 funny memes after Afghanistan's win vs England in 2025 Champions Trophy

Afghanistan beat England by eight runs in the eighth match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Wednesday (February 26) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. As a result, England have been knocked out of the tournament. South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan will continue their fight for the two semi-final spots in Group B.

After opting to bat first, Afghanistan notched up a massive total of 325/6 in 50 overs. It came on the back of a sensational knock of 177 (146) from opener Ibrahim Zadran. He received some support from Hashmatullah Shahidi (40), Azmatullah Omarzai (41), and Mohammad Nabi (40). Jofra Archer picked up three wickets for the English side with the ball.

In reply, Joe Root (120) tried his best to take England over the line with a brilliant century. However, it ended in vain as others did not chip in with substantial contributions, which resulted in an eight-run loss for the Jos Buttler-led side. Azmatullah Omarzai played a starring role for Afghanistan in the bowling department with a five-wicket haul.

Fans enjoyed the thrilling contest between Afghanistan and England on Wednesday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Kabhi Pakistan ka coach bana to bataunga batting kaise karte hain"

"Obviously really disappointing"- England captain Jos Buttler after loss vs Afghanistan in 2025 Champions Trophy clash

At the post-match presentation, England skipper Jos Buttler reflected on the loss and said:

"Obviously really disappointing. Thought we had our chances. Another fantastic game of cricket but gutted to come out on the wrong side. Joe Root played an unbelievable innings. We wanted one of the top six batters to stay with him longer and take it deeper. Thought he and Overton put in a good partnership. Looked good to get over the line at the end but we lost too many wickets. They got away from us there in the last ten overs."

He continued:

"Credit to Ibrahim, he played a fantastic innings as well. But if we look back and reflect, 113 off the last ten pushed them up to a score which was a very good score on that pitch. (On Root) He's been a brilliant player in all formats. Obviously his ODI record is outstanding. He played an unbelievable innings tonight, showed a lot of character to handle pressure. As I said, one of us in the top six could have stayed with him and got it done."

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the ninth match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Thursday (February 27) in Rawalpindi.

