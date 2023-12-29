"Kagiso Rabada has Rohit Sharma's number in his back pocket" - Aakash Chopra on India's batting collapse in 1st Test vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra feels Rohit Sharma continuing his dismal run against Kagiso Rabada put paid to India's hopes of staging a fightback in the first Test against South Africa.

Rabada bowled Rohit for a duck as the hosts bundled out the visitors for 131 in their second innings to complete a comprehensive innings and 32-run win in Centurion on Thursday, December 28. It was the seventh time the Proteas pacer had dismissed the Indian skipper in Test cricket.

Reflecting on India's second-innings collapse in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Rabada's continued domination of Rohit dashed India's hopes of getting off to a good start. He elaborated (3:25):

"Kagiso Rabada has Rohit Sharma's number in his back pocket, it seems like that. He has dismissed him so many times and got him out here as well. It was with a bouncer in the previous innings and it was a very good ball in this innings. It pitched and went away and hit the top of off and Rohit Sharma was out at the start."

While observing that Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by a snorter, the former India opener added that Shubman Gill failed to convert his start into a substantial effort. He said:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal got out at the other end. It was like an almost unplayable delivery. Then Shubman Gill came and hit a few fours for sure, but then he also got out. For the prince to become the king, he has to walk the tightrope. He has to perform well outside India."

Chopra claimed that there is a massive difference between Gill's numbers in and outside Asia. While acknowledging that it's still a young career, he added that until he conquers the SENA countries, the so-called prince won't be called the king.

"It seems like he is not yet fully ready to perform in SENA countries" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was bowled in both innings of the Centurion Test. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra reckons Shreyas Iyer needs to improve his game to deliver the goods in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. He stated (4:20):

"Then Shreyas Iyer, the way he plays, it seems like he is not yet fully ready to perform in SENA countries. He plays very well in ODIs. I feel he will play ODI cricket well anywhere, he scored runs in Hamilton as well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the middle-order batter is likely to have contrasting results on spin-friendly and seamer-friendly tracks. He explained:

"In Test cricket, he will play very well on spin-friendly pitches, whether it is Bangladesh, India or Sri Lanka, because he plays spin very well. However, he will have difficulties in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. He won't be allowed to score runs that easily."

On the flip side, Chopra praised Virat Kohli (76 off 82 balls) for playing a fighting knock. He observed that the former India skipper missed a well-deserved hundred as he ran out of partners before being the last wicket to fall.

