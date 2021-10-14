"If the T20 World Cup had been in June, I wouldn't have gone" - Kane Richardson

Kane Richardson has said that he would have skipped the T20 World Cup had the tournament taken place in June. While he is excited for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the right-arm bowler would have prioritised his family if the event had happened earlier this year.

Richardson skipped the limited-overs series against India at home last year for the birth of his son. Although he toured New Zealand for the five-game T20 series this year, he exited early from IPL 2021 in India. The Australian speedster also withdrew from his team's West Indies and Bangladesh tours due to family commitments.

The South Australian has said that representing Australia at the World Cup is a dream. But he would've been unavailable had the tournament happened in June. That's because he would have put his family above everything else, considering the COVID-19 situation.

Richardson told ESPN Cricinfo in an exclusive interview in this regard:

"If the World Cup had been in June, I wouldn't have gone, that was my strong position. It didn't matter what series it was. I wasn't trying to pick or choose; it was just at that stage I needed to be at home."

"It would have been nice to be available and play all these games; but with all that's happened in the world, it's been a really tough time to juggle having a family and being a professional cricketer, so I've tried the best I can."

Richardson is among four specialist bowlers chosen by Australia in their T20 World Cup squad. However, the right-arm seamer might not start most games, as Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are ahead of him in the pecking order.

"I think spin will play a huge factor, and we've got some quality options" - Kane Richardson

Ashton Agar will be one of the first-choice spinners for Australia. (Getty)

Kane Richardson thinks his cutters and slower balls could come in handy in the UAE. However, he reckons that spin could be a significant factor. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old sounded confident about doing a decent job for the team if called upon, saying:

"On the surface, that plays into my favour, but I think spin will play a huge factor, and we've got some quality options. Then I need to fight it out with the other quicks who are all high quality, so it won't be an easy team to make."

"If I do get selected, I think conditions should work in favour of what I have in my arsenal. I have been building scenarios in net sessions as if you are bowling to West Indies in the last over, game five trying to make the semi-final. You are always trying to put yourself under as much pressure as you can."

Richardson withdrew from the UAE leg of IPL 2021, and has not played international cricket since March. So he might take some time acclimatising to the conditions on offer.

Australia begin their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 23 in the Super 12.

