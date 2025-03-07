"Doesn't give away anything" - Dinesh Karthik picks the major threats for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand

Former Team India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik reckons that veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson and Kiwi skipper and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner would be the major threats for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

The Men in Blue will meet New Zealand in the summit clash of the ICC event on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai. While India beat the Kiwis by 44 runs in the group-stage clash, New Zealand have never lost to India in an ICC tournament final. The Black Caps beat India in the 2000 Champions Trophy final as well as the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Speaking on Cricbuzz ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final, Karthik named two seasoned New Zealand cricketers as the big threats for India in the match.

"With the bat, I think again Kane Williamson because he is someone who can bat through the middle nicely," the former India stumped said.

"With the ball, Santner is a big issue. He doesn't give away anything, very wily customer. [He] knows what to do. Correctly, he bowls one outside off, one this way, one that way. Painful, and also a good leader. And, he's got some good people to rely on. The likes of Kane Williamson, Tom Latham," Karthik added.

The 39-year-old went on to describe New Zealand as the best team of the 2025 Champions Trophy, adding that they have been the side to beat in the competition. Karthik elaborated:

"So, they [New Zealand] are a good team. They are the team to beat. They are the best team in the tournament. Great to see New Zealand there and if India need to win, they need to beat the best team. That will be New Zealand."

When India met New Zealand in the group stage in Dubai, leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy starred with figures of 5-42. Batting first, the Men in Blue were held to 249-9 as Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 79. In response, New Zealand were all out for 205 in 45.3 overs.

How New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner have fared in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Former New Zealand captain, Williamson has scored 189 runs in four innings at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 85.91. The 34-year-old contributed 81 off 120 against India in the group game and followed it up with 102 off 94 balls in the semifinal against South Africa, striking 10 fours and two sixes.

Looking at Santner's stats, he has seven wickets in four innings at an average of 27.71 and an economy rate of 4.85. The left-arm spinner claimed 3-66 against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener in Karachi and shone with 3-43 in the semifinal against the Proteas in Lahore.

