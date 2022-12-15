Kane Williamson to step down as New Zealand captain from one format of the game - Reports 

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will reportedly relinquish control of one of the three formats ahead of the Blackcaps' upcoming tour of Pakistan. The ace batter took over the side in 2016 following Brendon McCullum's retirement.

According to a report from New Zealand media outlet 1 News, Williamson is expected to announce his resignation as captain of one format on Thursday, December 16, in Christchurch.

The touring party for the two Tests and three ODIs against Pakistan is also expected to be announced by the management.

Under Williamson's leadership, New Zealand won the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). He has also consistently led the side into the knockout stages of ICC events, featuring in the finals of the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup.

There is concern within the management over the player's current workload. The long-standing captain is said to be stepping down from either T20Is or Test cricket. Keeping the ODI World Cup in 12 months' time in mind, a captaincy change in the 50-over format seems unlikely.

Moreover, the burden of leading New Zealand across formats for a prolonged period of time has affected the ace batter's form as well. He has particularly struggled after suffering an elbow injury, which has been of a recurring nature.

Tom Latham and Tim Southee have led New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson

During instances where Williamson is unavailable to play either due to injury or workload management, leadership responsibilities have been shared between senior stalwarts Tom Latham and Tim Southee.

Latham has led the Test side on a number of occasions, including New Zealand's tour of India last year as well as the home series against South Africa in early 2022.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS On his birthday, find out what Tim Southee's shirt number means to him. #CricketNation On his birthday, find out what Tim Southee's shirt number means to him. #CricketNation https://t.co/PZOlAeHw4l

However, the task of leading the T20I side has gone down to senior pace bowler Southee, who recently led the side in the third T20I against India as the regular skipper was unavailable due to a pre-planned medical checkup.

Who do you think will take over as New Zealand captain after Kane Williamson's reported departure? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: Marnus Labuschagne equals Virat Kohli's illustrious career-high rating of 937 in latest ICC Men's Test rankings

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Cricket.

Poll : 0 votes