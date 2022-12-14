Recently crowned No.1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne has matched Virat Kohli's record 937-point tally in the ICC Men's Test Rankings. He has been rewarded for his exploits against the West Indies with a further surge at the top of the table.

Labuschagne, who dethroned Joe Root to claim the No.1 spot on December 5, scored a mammoth 502 runs in the two-match home series against the West Indies. The exceptional campaign, which included three consecutive hundreds, sees him hold a rating of 937, which was also Kohli's career-high rating when he held the top spot in 2018.

Following the rating boost, Labuschagne is currently placed 11th on the all-time list and could surpass the likes of Sir Gary Sobers and Kumar Sangakkara should he continue this fine run of form in the upcoming three-match series against South Africa.

ICC @ICC



Details



bit.ly/3WfY86J History awaits for the Australian batter as a host of England superstars make gains in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player RankingsDetails History awaits for the Australian batter as a host of England superstars make gains in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings 🌟Details 👇 bit.ly/3WfY86J

The all-time record is still held by Sir Don Bradman with an imperious 961 points to his name at his peak. The likes of Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting also feature in the top 10 with 947 and 942 points, respectively.

Smith, who led Australia to victory in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval in the absence of Pat Cummins, still holds the No. 2 position behind his teammate.

The likes of Babar Azam and Root, who are currently embroiled in a three-match series in Pakistan, mark their presence among the top five batters in the format. Rishabh Pant is still the highest-rated Indian batter in Tests after holding onto the No. 5 spot.

England's latest batting sensation, Harry Brook, was also handed a huge boost in his ranking. He has been awarded a 15-place promotion for his performances in Pakistan so far, where he has already amassed two centuries with a game to spare.

On the bowling front, veteran seamer James Anderson climbed up a spot to be ranked No. 2, only behind Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

Virat Kohli rises to No.8 in the ICC ODI Men's Rankings

Virat Kohli received a huge boost in the rankings after scoring his 44th ODI century and ending a three-year drought. Courtesy of his performance in the third ODI against Bangladesh, he broke into the top 10 and now claims the No. 8 spot.

Kohli is India's highest-ranked ODI batter as Rohit Sharma moves a couple of spots down to No.9.

Ishan Kishan, who recently scripted history by recording the fastest-ever ODI double century, rose to the 37th spot after not even being in the top 100 prior to the third ODI against Bangladesh.

Also Read: [Watch] Rishabh Pant departs for 46 runs courtesy of poor shot selection on Day 1 against Bangladesh

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Cricket.

Poll : 0 votes