[Watch] Rishabh Pant departs for 46 runs courtesy of poor shot selection on Day 1 against Bangladesh 

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant revived the innings from a tricky stage on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh. He was unable to translate it into something even more significant after being dismissed for a well-made 46-run knock off 45 deliveries.

Pant was sent in at No.5 to counter the barrage of left-arm spin bowling by Bangladesh. The hosts had India reduced to 48-3 midway through the first session.

The southpaw's aggression, coupled with Cheteshwar Pujara's composure, helped the side get to Lunch without any more casualties.

The Delhi-born player seemed to find his groove early into the second session as well, hitting a couple of boundaries after a rather cautious start. He hit the second six off his innings courtesy of a full-toss from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. However, the off-spinner struck the very next ball itself.

Pant surprisingly decided to go on the back foot and make room for himself to a fullish delivery in an attempt to play a late cut. The left-handed batter got an inside edge, which proceeded to bounce on the crease and find its way to hit the stumps and dislodge the bails. Watch the video of the dismissal right below:

The southpaw looked largely comfortable on a sluggish wicket in Chattogram against the Bangladesh bowlers. He had set the platform for a big score and would feel that he sold himself short with that stroke.

Rishabh Pant's wicket leaves Team India at 112-4 in the second session

Bangladesh got the early wicket they wanted after the lunch break and put an end to the budding 64-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Pant managed to hit the 50th six of his Test career. He reached the landmark in his 32nd Test and it took him 54 innings, making him one of the fastest to scale it. He also crossed the 4000-run mark in international cricket after making his debut in 2017.

As of writing, Shreyas Iyer and Pujara are in the midst of building a partnership. The latter is well settled at the crease now, having played out 68 deliveries for his 26 runs.

Did the wicketkeeper miss out on a huge score with that poor shot selection? Let us know what you think.

