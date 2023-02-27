Kane Williamson surpasses Ross Taylor to become New Zealand's highest run-getter in Test cricket

New Zealand ace batter Kane Williamson has become the highest Test run-getter for his country, surpassing former captain Ross Taylor (7683 runs). The classy right-hander crossed the milestone on day four of the second Test against England in Wellington.

He surpassed Taylor during the 84th over of New Zealand's innings when he clipped a boundary off James Anderson's bowling. The crowd and his teammates at the Basin Reserve applauded the achievement.

The 32-year-old made his debut in 2010 and has been New Zealand's mainstay since then across formats. He is also among the Kiwi batters to score a hundred on debut, making 131 off 299 against India in Hyderabad. His Test best of 238* came against Pakistan in January 2021 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Kane Williamson's 26th Test hundred leads New Zealand's fightback in Wellington

The Tauranga-born batter has found form in the ongoing second Test against England in Wellington, grinding down the visitors. With England captain Ben Stokes enforcing a follow-on after taking a lead of 226 runs, the Kiwis fared much better with the bat in the second innings.

Williamson reached his 26th Test century with a authoritative boundary to deep third man off Stuart Broad. England started day three of the Test with the home side at 138-7, but Tim Southee's aggressive 73 off 49 propelled New Zealand to 209.

After Stokes enforced the follow-on, Tom Latham and Devon Conway shared a 149-run opening stand as the hosts ended the day at 202-3. At Tea on day four, New Zealand's lead swelled to 197, with Williamson batting on 113 and Tom Blundell on 62, having added 126 runs for the sixth wicket.

The hosts endured a heavy defeat in the pink ball Test in Mount Maunganui. A draw or an England win would give them their first series win in New Zealand since 2008.

