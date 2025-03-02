Kane Williamson takes a brilliant left-handed catch to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja for 16 in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson took a brilliant one-handed catch while diving to his left in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India in Dubai on Sunday, March 2. With the catch, he dismissed Ravindra Jadeja for 16, reducing the Men in Blue to 223/7.

The dismissal came in the 46th over of India’s innings. Matt Henry bowled a bouncer outside off and it was a cross-seam delivery. Jadeja delayed his shot before hitting it towards the off-side. Williamson dived to his left at backward point to grab on to the stunner. This was one of best catches of the contest after Glenn Phillips pulled off a blinder to send Virat Kohli packing for 11.

This was Kane Williamson’s second exceptional catch after dismissing Axar Patel to break a 98-run fourth-wicket partnership between him and Shreyas Iyer. The former Kiwi skipper will now be keen to deliver with the bat, especially after managing poor scores of one and five against Pakistan and Bangladesh, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya help India reach a fighting total against New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025

A fighting display with the bat from Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya helped India post 249/9 in 50 overs against New Zealand in Champions Trophy fixture.

Shreyas Iyer was the top scorer for the Men in Blue, with 79 runs off 98 balls, a knock comprising two sixes and four boundaries. Axar Patel also chipped in with 42 off 61 deliveries with the help of one six and three boundaries. Hardik Pandya provided the late blitz with a run-a-ball 45, including two maximums and four boundaries. Meanwhile, KL Rahul contributed 23 off 29.

Big guns India captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli failed to deliver with the bat, perishing for 15 (17), 2 (7) and 11 (14), respectively.

Matt Henry starred with the ball for the Kiwis, returning with a fifer.

The two teams have already booked their place in the last four of the Champions Trophy 2025. The winner of this game will finish on top of the Group A points table. The table-topper will face Australia in the first semifinal, while the second-placed side will lock horns with South Africa in the second semifinal.

Rohit Sharma and company are chasing their second consecutive ICC title after the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy. As a player, he and Virat Kohli are aiming to win their fourth ICC title.

