Kapil Dev dances his heart out to celebrate India's 2025 Champions Trophy win [Watch]

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev broke into a jubilant dance as the Men in Blue secured the 2025 Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma’s side triumphed over New Zealand in the final, held on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

After being asked to bowl first, India restricted New Zealand to 251, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav each taking two wickets. In response, captain Rohit Sharma led the charge, scoring a brilliant 76 off 83 balls.

Meanwhile, key contributions came from middle-order batters Shreyas Iyer (48), Axar Patel (29), and KL Rahul (34*), as India secured a four-wicket victory with six balls to spare.

As India claimed their third ICC Champions Trophy title and their first since 2013, former captain Kapil Dev celebrated with an exuberant dance from the India Today studio, while Sunil Gavaskar joined in from Dubai.

Overall, this was India’s seventh ICC title, putting them second on the list, behind Australia, who have won 10 titles.

“They made us proud” - Kapil Dev’s emotional reflection on India's 2025 Champions Trophy victory

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev congratulated the entire nation as Men in Blue won the 2025 Champions Trophy, stating that the victory was much-needed after the recent defeats to New Zealand and Australia.

In a conversation with India Today, the 66-year-old said:

“Congratulations to everybody in the country, I think this type of a win brings so much happiness around, you can see the smiling face, I think fantastic, these types of things you can’t plan, when it happen, you can see the people’s face, they want to say something they can’t say because they don’t know what to say."

"Victory like this was required when they played two bad series against New Zealand and in Australia, now they came back and played such fantastic cricket. There are no words to express, they made us proud," he added.

With this victory, Rohit Sharma became only the second Indian captain to win multiple ICC trophies, following MS Dhoni.

