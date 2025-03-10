"Kitna woh lagta hai yeh jeetne ke liye" - Rohit Sharma's hilarious line after India's 2025 Champions Trophy final win [Watch]

India captain Rohit Sharma was at his witty best after the Men in Blue won the 2025 Champions Trophy. The final was played between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai.

In a press conference after the match, Sharma made a hilarious statement in his usual cheerful manner. He noted that while the 50-over World Cup was of supreme importance, winning the Champions Trophy was nothing less of an achievement.

"Humare liye toh woh 50-over World Cup World Cup jaise hai. But isme koi kami nahi hai. Aap mujhe pucho kitna woh lagta hai yeh jeetne ke liye," (For us the 50-over World Cup is like a World Cup. But there is nothing less in this. You ask me how much it takes to win this) Sharma said.

India were unbeaten going into the final and remained so as they beat New Zealand by four wickets. Rohit Sharma and his men restricted the Kiwis to 251/7 and then chased it down rather comfortably to win the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma led from the front in Champions Trophy final

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Coming into the final, there was a certain amount of pressure on Rohit Sharma to perform with the bat. Before the match, he had scored only 104 runs from four innings with a top-score of 41 against Bangladesh in India's opening match of the tournament.

However, come the big day, the Indian captain stepped up with the bat and led from the front when it mattered the most. Chasing 252 on a slightly difficult surface, India needed a solid start upfront, which was exactly what Sharma provided.

He took the attack to the opposition from the word go and set the platform for the chase. The 37-year-old eventually ended up with 76 runs off 83 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes in his brilliant knock. His opening stand of 105 with Shubman Gill effectively put New Zealand's hopes of a second Champions Trophy title to bed.

