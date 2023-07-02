"Karma" - Fans erupt as TV umpire overturns Ben Duckett's dismissal after Mitchell Starc's controversial catch in 2nd Ashes Test

In a controversial end to Day 4 of the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Saturday, July 1, England opener Ben Duckett survived a catch-out dismissal.

The incident occurred during the 29th over England’s innings. Cameron Green bowled a short ball and Duckett miscued a shot, which went over the wicketkeeper. The ball flew to Starc at fine leg, where he took a sliding catch to his left. Although, the left-arm pacer caught the ball, but grounded it after gaining control.

The third umpire Marais Erasmus overturned the original decision to "not out" as Mitchell Starc was seen dragging the ball to the ground.

Duckett, who was about to cross the boundary ropes to reach the Lord’s balcony (pavilion), was recalled to the crease, leading to a huge roar from the crowd.

Fans on Twitter came up with mixed reactions to the third umpire’s decision. One tweeted:

"Karma, they gave it this out in WTC final."

What does the rule say?

According to Law 33.3 of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC):

“The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement.”

Law 33.2.2.1 further adds:

"The ball is held in the hand or hands of a fielder, even if the hand holding the ball is touching the ground or is hugged to the body, or lodges in the external protective equipment worn by a fielder, or lodges accidentally in a fielder’s clothing.”

Australia need six wickets to go 2-0 ahead in Ashes 2023

A clinical bowling performance from Australian captain Pat Cummins and pacer Mitchell Starc has put the visitors in the driving seat in the second Ashes Test. The duo scalped a couple of wickets apiece as Zak Crawley (3), Ollie Pope (3), and Harry Brook (4) departed for single digits. Joe Root (18) also failed to make an impact.

At stumps on Day 4, England were 114-4 after 31 overs, with Duckett (50*) and captain Ben Stokes (29*) at the crease. They required 257 more runs to win the match.

Click here to follow the second Ashes Test live score updates.

