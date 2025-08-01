"Karun Nair has also made a comeback after 7 years" - Star bowler's blunt take on playing for India again amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal opened up on his India comeback amid the ongoing five-Test series against England. The fifth and final Test is being played at The Oval.

Ad

Chahal was not included in India's 2021 T20 World Cup squad. He last played an international fixture in 2023. Despite being in the squad for the tournament in 2024, he was benched throughout. However, he is hopeful of staging a comeback, citing Karun Nair's example.

Playing for India in the ongoing Test series, Nair returned after having played last in 2016/17. Chahal added that his return depends on what the team management thinks.

"If I think and just sit that my name did not come for the World Cup, what do I do, my life is done, there is nothing like that. Karun Nair has also made a comeback after seven years. He has worked hard and come back. He knows he will play again. I also have the hope. If they feel I fit into their plans, I will be back. If not, then they will go with what they think is best. It is not in my hands," he said on Raj Shamani's podcast. (5:38)

Ad

Trending

Ad

The star bowler also opened up on his mindset, stating that the team winning is his priority.

"I think when I am in the team, my focus is on whatever I get. You cannot play all 15 players. There is a combination they start with and if that is doing well, then no one wants to change. And if the team is winning, what else do you need? When you play, you want the team to win. That is my first priority." (3:23)

Ad

While he did initially feel bad about being left out, he revealed that there is no point in thinking about what he cannot control.

Yuzvendra Chahal on life beyond cricket after India snub

Yuzvendra Chahal further revealed that his India snub led him to think of life beyond cricket. He asserted that it is important to enjoy the same. Chahal has been spotted several times chilling with RJ Mahvash during his time off.

Ad

The two have been linked up after his divorce with ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. However, he stated that there is nothing as such. He blamed social media for linking people up unnecessarily.

"I realized that there is a life beyond cricket as well and it is important to enjoy that. I don't care about anything but if I am linked up with someone for no reason, there is nothing. Tomorrow if am roaming with my sister and no one has seen her, I will be linked up with her also. That is their work. I don't care but I don't want the person with me to be affected," he said. (7:05)

Chahal has featured in 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is for India so far. The wrist-spinner has bagged 121 and 96 wickets across both formats, respectively. He is currently playing the County Championship for Northamptonshire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news