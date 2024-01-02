"Kaun batata hai teko ye sab nakli captions"- Suryakumar Yadav & Axar Patel roast Tilak Varma on 'new year's resolution' video

Indian batters Tilak Varra and Suryakumar Yadav share a great camaraderie as they have played a lot of cricket together at the international level and also in the IPL with the Mumbai Indians (MI).

SKY has had a great sense of humour and he never misses out on an opportunity to pull Tilak's leg. One such opportunity came his way when the youngster posted a video of him working out in the gym.

Claiming that working out was his New Year resolution, here's what Tilak Varma captioned the post with:

"Sticking to my new year’s resolution 😛 No better way to start 2024 💪 "

Suryakumar Yadav left a hilarious one-liner in the comments, indirectly suggesting that Tilak's resolution is fake. He replied:

"Kaun batata hai teko ye sab nakli captions (Who tells you to put these fake captions?)"

Axar Patel joined Suryakumar Yadav by taking another dig at Tilak Varma

Reading Suyakumar Yadav's reply, left-arm spinner Axar Patel came up with a hilarious reply of his own, claiming Tilak Varma had recorded the shared videos before the new year even began.

Here's what he commented:

"@surya_14kumar caption k sath sath video b nakli hai ye training to usne 30dec ko ki thi 😬😬😬 (Along with the caption even the video is fake. He (Tilak) had done this training on 30th December)"

Axar and Tilak have also shared the dressing room in T20Is as well as during the Asia Cup and the hilarious interactions between the aforementioned trio had the fans in splits.

Suryakumar Yadav rolled over his ankle during the third T20I against South Africa and is likely to miss the T20I series against Afghanistan beginning from January 11. Tilak Varma and Axar Patel could be a part of that series as India's final T20I assignment before the T20 World Cup in June.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App