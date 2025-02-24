“Kaun sa talent hai? Kis cheez ka?” - Former cricketer’s scathing attack on Pakistan after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar minced no words while slamming Mohammad Rizwan and company following a six-wicket loss to India in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. The legendary pacer questioned the team’s credentials, pointing out that the Pakistani players were no match to Indian stars like Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, or Rohit Sharma in the one-sided contest.

Ad

Akhtar argued that if there was talent, it would’ve been put on display. The fiery response came after former captain Mohammad Hafeez said the Men in Green do not lack talent but proper planning.

Notably, India beat Pakistan with 7.3 overs to spare. Touted as the biggest rivalry, the match looked one-sided in favor of the Men in Blue.

Shoaib Akhtar said on Career TV’s YouTube channel:

“Kaunsa talent? Kaunsa talent hai? Kis cheez ka? (Which talent, what kind of talent?)”

Ad

Trending

“Would you rate Babar to Virat Kohli? Iyer to Khusdil Shah? Rohit Sharma to Fakhar Zaman? Our Rizwan, which one is the talent? Talents are displayed. It’s not about talking, you have to deliver. No one becomes a star in the dark, you have to take wickets and score runs. I have been hearing there is talent for the last 10 years, if there was talent, it would’ve been on display,” he added.

Ad

Ad

“We should know what is the winning mantra here [in Dubai]” – Mohammad Hafeez on Pakistan’s loss to India

Mohammad Hafeez further slammed Pakistan for losing the Champions Trophy 2025 match against India despite playing in Dubai for nearly 10 years as their home ground. The 44-year-old also criticized the selectors for picking a lone spinner and no second specialist opener.

Ad

“Pakistan’s got talent. Planning is very poor. By choice, we don’t keep a quality opener and extra spinners. We have dominated the conditions for nine or 10 years as a home team. We should know what is the winning mantra here [in Dubai]. We don’t have a second spinner. We take a mystery spinner, who can’t be a big turner. No mystery spinner is one by default. We have no finger and wrist spinners. The ones we have are non-regular.”

Ad

Babar Azam was retained as opener despite failing in the tri-series involving South Africa and New Zealand. The right-handed batter scored 23 off 26 balls against India. Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed bagged one wicket each against New Zealand and India, failing to make a huge impact in the ICC event.

With two consecutive losses, the Men in Green are likely to be eliminated from the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal race.

Click here to check out the full IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback