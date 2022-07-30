[Watch] Kedar Jadhav takes his swanky convertible car out for a drive

Veteran batter Kedar Jadhav recently took his BMW Z4 out for a spin. In his recent Instagram story, the right-hander can be seen driving his swanky convertible car with the roof open while enjoying the lovely weather.

The swashbuckling batter is known to be an automobile enthusiast and has been spotted driving around in his luxury cars on the streets of Pune on several occasions. The top-spec variant of Kedhar Jadhav's BMW X4 is currently priced at ₹84.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the cricketing front, the dynamic batter has been out of action for quite some time now. He wasn't a part of Maharashtra's squad for Ranji Trophy 2022. However, he did play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He managed 126 runs from his six appearances in the T20 tournament. While he did slam two impressive half-centuries, the seasoned campaigner was unable to fetch a contract at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) auction.

Kedar Jadhav went unsold at the IPL 2022 auction

The 37-year-old found no bidders at the IPL 2022 auction and went unsold at the event. He had set his base price at ₹1 crore for the mega auction.

Jadhav has represented franchises like Delhi Daredevils (re-christened as Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the cash-rich league.

The all-rounder's last appearance in international cricket dates back to February 2020 where he was a part of India's playing XI for an ODI fixture against New Zealand.

He has played 73 ODIs and nine T20Is in his career and has 1511 runs to his name. Jadhav, with his part-time off-spin, has bagged 27 wickets in ODI cricket.

Do you think Kedar Jadhav could make a comeback in the next IPL season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box down below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far