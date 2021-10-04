ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Jos Buttler names India as one of the two threats to England's bid 

Jos Buttler has earmarked two nations as significant threats to their World T20 chances this year. The English wicketkeeper-batsman named India and the West Indies as England's chief rivals in the marquee tournament.

The Indian team has enormous depth and quality across departments, while the West Indies are tailor-made for the shortest format. But England, the winners of the 2010 World T20, are also amongst the most well-balanced outfits in the competition and are genuine contenders to win it.

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy



Here is what our provisional squad looks like for next month's T20 World Cup 👇



Be there with the Barmy Army ➡️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 REMINDER 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Here is what our provisional squad looks like for next month's T20 World Cup 👇Be there with the Barmy Army ➡️ barmytravel.com/event/icc-mens… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 REMINDER 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Here is what our provisional squad looks like for next month's T20 World Cup 👇



Be there with the Barmy Army ➡️ barmytravel.com/event/icc-mens… https://t.co/ODAca5Kf49

Jos Buttler admitted that Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were major losses, but he also touched upon the quality still on offer. Buttler feels India always bring a stiff challenge, while West Indies players can hit sixes at will. He said as quoted by the Daily Mirror:

"I know we’re going to be missing Ben and Jofra, two superstars, but I think you still look down that list and there’s some real match winners in our side and that’s really exciting. There’s other fantastic teams around the world as well, I look at India and the West Indies in particular who are always really strong. West Indies have a lot of experience in T20 cricket and a lot of six-hitting capability which is quite nice to have in your team."

The Indian team, captained by Virat Kohli, has indeed been England's nemesis in the bilateral T20 series. The men in blue have emerged victorious in the last three T20 series between the two sides and have all the bases covered.

We've added experience from our last T20 World Cup squad: Jos Buttler

West Indies beat England to win the title in 2016. (Credits: Twitter)

Jos Buttler further claimed that the players' vast experience now as compared to the 2016 World T20 keeps them in good stead this year. The 30-year old backs the squad to overcome any obstacles to lift the trophy.

Also Read

"I think if I look at our team going back four years to that T20 World Cup, we've added experience. You look at the age of the players now, guys who've got a lot of experience, whether it be in the IPL or the Big Bash or more England games under their belt. We go there as an experienced team, a team that can handle those kinds of things both on and off the field and that fills me with a lot of confidence."

Buttler was part of the team that reached the final four years ago in Kolkata. However, Carlos Brathwaite's stunning onslaught in the final over gave the West Indies the T20 crown. Notably, the two sides will open their campaign against one another in Dubai on the 23rd of October.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far