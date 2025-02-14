"Keeping him number one in ODI rankings is disrespectful to cricket"- Fans slam Babar Azam after yet another failure in final of Tri-Series 2025

Pakistan stalwart Babar Azam faced the wrath of fans online after yet another batting failure in the ongoing Tri-Series 2025. He departed for 29 (34) in the final against New Zealand on Friday (February 14) at the National Stadium in Karachi, when his team needed a solid contribution from him.

Ad

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. They suffered a huge blow early as in-form explosive opener Fakhar Zaman got out for 10 in the fourth over. The onus was on their linchpin, Babar Azam, to take responsibility and set a platform for his side. He got off to a start and looked in good touch before Nathan Smith dismissed him with a return catch in the 12th over.

Ad

Trending

It has been a disappointing series for Babar, as his scores read - 10 (23), 23 (19), and 29 (34) - across the three games. Fans took note of his poor batting returns and trolled him through their reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are some of the reactions:

"Never seen this guy performing in ODIs. Keeping him at number one in the ODI rankings is disrespectful to cricket and to players who play match-winning innings for their respective nations. Babar should be thrown out of the top 10 of the ODI rankings ASAP," a fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It will be written in history books , whoever tried to compare himself with "Virat Kohli" is now facing extreme humiliation in world cricket. Babar Azam's name will be written with likes of Umar Akmal & Ahmad Shehzad. Another failed china copy of Kohli. Poor Babar Azam," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Babar Azam is the most selfless batsman, he sacrificed his wicket and century so that new comers like Tayyab Tahir and Khushdil Shah get their share of batting before champions trophy. Truely a team man," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Babar Azam became the joint-fastest to reach 6000 runs in ODI format during PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 Final

Babar Azam scripted history on Friday by becoming the joint-fastest player to score 6000 runs in ODI cricket along with former South African batter Hashim Amla. The duo reached the milestone in 123 innings. Indian stalwart Virat Kohli is below them, having scored 6000 runs in 136 innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback