Kennington Oval weather forecast August 2: What are the chances of rain on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test?

Bowlers dominated Day 2 of the fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval on Friday, August 1. After six wickets fell on a rain-hit Day 1, as many as 15 wickets went down on Day 2 of the contest, leaving the Test match nicely poised. Whoever seized the initiative on Day 3 is likely to have a great chance of winning the contest at The Oval.On Friday, India resumed their first innings on 204-6, but failed to add too many runs to their overnight total. They were all out for 224 as Gus Atkinson finished with a five-fer. India, however, hit back courtesy of Mohammed Siraj (4-86) and Prasidh Krishna (4-62) as England went from 92-0 to 247 all out, managing only a slender first innings lead of 23 runs.Having restricted England to less than 250 in their first innings, India went to stumps on Day 2 at 75-2 in their second innings. While KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan fell cheaply, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting on 51 off 49 balls at close of play, while nightwatchman Akash Deep was unbeaten on four.Kennington Oval weather forecast for Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th TestRain has interrupted proceedings multiple times over the course of the first two days of The Oval Test. Looking at the weather forecast for Day 3 of the Test, AccuWeather states that it will be partly sunny and pleasant in the morning. The probability of precipitation is low at 13 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 56 percent and the humidity level 56 percent as well.As for the afternoon weather forecast in Kennington for Day 3 of the England vs India 2025 Test, the conditions will remain partly sunny and pleasant, with the temperature around 22 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase falls to eight percent. The cloud cover will be relatively high at 79 percent, while the humidity level would be 42 percent.Shifting focus to the evening weather conditions at The Oval for Day 5 of the fifth and final Test, AccuWeather states that it would be mainly clear, with the temperature falling to around 16 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this period is negligible at two percent. The cloud cover too is likely to be low at 15 percent, while the humidity level would be around 53 percent.