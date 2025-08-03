Kennington Oval weather forecast August 3: What are the chances of rain on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test?

India dominated Day 3 of The Oval Test against England on Saturday, August 2. Resuming their second innings at 75-2, they went on to post 396 in 88 overs. The visitors resumed their innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 51 and nightwatchman Akash Deep on four. The duo ended up adding 107 for the third wicket as Jaiswal scored 118, while Akash Deep (66) hit his maiden Test fifty.While Jaiswal and Akash Deep featured in a century stand, skipper Shubman Gill (11) fell cheaply. He was trapped lbw by Gus Atkinson first ball after lunch on Day 3. However, Ravindra Jadeja (53), Washington Sundar (53) and Dhruv Jurel (34) all made handy contributions to push India towards the 400-run mark.Set to chase a challenging target of 374, England got off to another bright start as Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley added 50 for the opening wicket. Mohammed Siraj, however, struck just before stumps, cleaning up Crawley for 14 with a beauty.Kennington Oval weather forecast for Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th TestRain did not affect proceedings in The Oval Test on Day 3 of the fifth and final match between India and England. Looking ahead to the weather forecast for Day 4 of the match on Sunday, AccuWeather states that it will be cloudy in the morning, with the temperature around 23 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 25 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be high at 94 percent.As for the afternoon weather forecast in Kennington for Day 4 of the England vs India clash, the conditions are likely to be cloudy, with chances of a brief shower or two. The probability of precipitation during his phase is 63 percent. The cloud cover is likely to be high at 99 percent, while the humidity level is likely to be around 70 percent.Shifting focus to the evening weather forecast on Day 4 of The Oval Test, AccuWeather predicts that it will be cloudy with the temperature around 19 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is low at 10 percent. The cloud cover is likely to be 98 percent and the humidity level 61 percent.