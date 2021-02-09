Kevin Pietersen has a cheeky reaction to India’s defeat in Chennai Test

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen reacted with a cheeky tweet after England’s comprehensive 227-run win over India in the first Test in Chennai. India were set a mammoth 420 to win the Test but they crumbled to 192 all out in 58.1 overs.
Following the victory, Kevin Pietersen wrote in Hindi:
“India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha.”
(India, remember I had warned you against celebrating too much after you had defeated Australia in Australia.)
The off-beat tweet was accompanied by a winking face emoji.
England completely dominated hosts India on Day 5. James Anderson (3 for 17) and Jack Leach (4 for 76) came up with stellar bowling efforts to stun the hosts. India captain Virat Kohli resisted with 72. However, with no support from the other end, his innings was in vain.
England captain Joe Root was named the Man of the Match for his brilliant first-innings double century, which set the platform for England’s fantastic win.
Kevin Pietersen also hails James Anderson
In another tweet on England’s victory, Kevin Pietersen singled out James Anderson for praise. The 38-year-old pacer paved the way for England’s triumph on Day 5, sending back Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant in an unplayable spell.
Taking to his Twitter account, Kevin Pietersen lauded the England pacer:
“To be the greatest for your country, you need to have ‘done it’ it all conditions. Jimmy has done that! Huge WIN for England!”
With his incredible performance against India on Tuesday, Anderson went past Courtney Walsh’s record of most Test wickets taken by a paceman after the age of 30.
While Walsh picked up 341 wickets after crossing 30, Anderson now has 343 scalps to his name.
Also, Anderson (611 wickets) is eight wickets away from equaling Indian legend Anil Kumble (619 wickets) on the list of bowlers with most Test wickets.Published 09 Feb 2021, 15:10 IST