“Take a bow Jimmy” - VVS Laxman hails James Anderson for destructive spell

Former India batsman VVS Laxman showered lavish praise on veteran England bowler James Anderson who ran through India’s top and middle-order in the first session of Day 5 in the Chennai Test.

James Anderson dismissed Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant in a sensational spell of bowling to reduce India to 110 for 5. The hosts eventually crumbled to 192 all out as England took a 1-0 lead in the series with a commanding 227-run triumph.

Taking to Twitter, VVS Laxman commended James Anderson’s fabulous spell in the Indian second innings:

"Take a bow @jimmy9. GOAT. Period!! #INDvENG."

After left-arm spinner Jack Leach had sent back Cheteshwar Pujara with one that turned and bounced, James Anderson, killed all hopes of an Indian fightback with three big wickets.

The 38-year-old broke through the defences of Shubman Gill (50) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) in a sensational opening over. Rishabh Pant (11) then chipped one from James Anderson straight to England skipper Joe Root at short cover.

India went to lunch at 144/6, with Washington Sundar perishing for a duck to Dom Bess.

Congratulations on this magnificent win to England. The senior players did a lot of the heavy lifting. @root66 and @jimmy9 led by example. Sets up the rest of the series rather nicely. #INDvENG @StarSportsIndia — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 9, 2021

Virat Kohli’s resistance not enough to undo damage inflicted by James Anderson

Advertisement

Indian captain Virat Kohli watched helplessly as James Anderson sent back one Indian batsman after the other.

He did end up top-scoring for the team in the second innings with 72, but it was only delaying the inevitable for the hosts. Kohli’s innings eventually came to an end when he was bowled by Ben Stokes.

James Anderson ended with exceptional figures of 3 for 17 from 11 overs, while Jack Leach also impressed with 4 for 76.

Lauding James Anderson after England’s victory, captain and Man of the Match Joe Root said:

“The way he goes about things - constantly challenging himself at 38 to still get better - he's a great role model to the rest of the ground. And his skill level is right up there.”

Kohli also gave credit to England for their win, lauding the visitors for being far more professional, saying:

“You have to give credit where it's due, and we have to understand the things that we've done decently in this game. England played far more professionally. England were ready for the grind and were far more equipped.”

Advertisement

For his stellar knock of 218 in the first innings, Joe Root has been awarded the Player of the Match 💪#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/vX0Jefh04V — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

The second Test of the four-match series starts in Chennai from February 13.