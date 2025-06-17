Kevin Pietersen picks India’s playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test; has Rishabh Pant at 7

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen believes India's new Test captain, Shubman Gill, should bat at No.3 or 4 in the upcoming five-match series in England. Pietersen also had KL Rahul opening the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair completing the top five.

Considering the potentially challenging batting conditions in England, Pietersen also urged India to play another specialist batter at No.6, followed by Rishabh Pant at No. 7. The Indian batting lineup in Tests will have a new look in the England series, thanks to the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the long format last month.

Speaking about his preferred Indian batting lineup and overall makeup of the playing XI, Pietersen told Star Sports (via NDTV):

"Shubman can decide; wherever Shubman is comfortable batting, he can bat at 3 or 4. KL (Rahul) and Yashasvi will open the batting. I'd have Sai Sudarshan and Karun Nair; that's your top 5. Potentially at 6, you might look at another batter."

He added:

"I think in English conditions you might have to look at another batter. At the top of my head I don't know who the other batters are in your squad, but you might have to have a look at another batter, and then Pant can bat at 7, and then you have your four seamers and a spinner."

Gill has batted at No.3 in Tests over the past year and a half, while Rahul has moved up and down the order to offer flexibility. Meanwhile, Pant last batted at No.7 in 2022, after which he has batted only at Nos. 4,5, and 6.

Team India look to avoid a hat-trick of Test series defeats

Team India endured a dismal finish to their 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with back-to-back series losses. Led by Rohit Sharma, India suffered a 0-3 home series whitewash to New Zealand before a 1-3 drubbing against Australia in Australia.

The losses eliminated India from the WTC final for the first time in tournament history. India have struggled in England, losing three of their last four Test series since the 1-0 win in 2007. However, they drew the five-Test series 2-2 in their previous visit to England in 2021/22.

The upcoming five-Test series against England will mark the start of India's 2025-27 WTC cycle as the side looks to win their elusive title.

