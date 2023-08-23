Kevin Pietersen predicts axed Harry Brook to play ODI World Cup opener against New Zealand after blistering century in The Hundred

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has backed axed batter Harry Brook to play the ODI World Cup opener against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. This statement comes even though Brook hasn’t been included in the provisional squad for the marquee event.

According to International Cricket Council (ICC), teams can make changes to their ODI World Cup squad till September 28.

Pietersen wrote on X (previously known as Twitter):

“My view - Harry Brook will play in England’s first game at the CWC!”

The reaction came after Brook smashed 105 runs off 42 balls, including seven sixes and 11 boundaries, against Welsh Fire while playing for Northern Superchargers. He is one of the leading runscorers in The Hundred, amassed 238 runs in seven games, so far

For the uninitiated, Brook has played just three ODIs for England, which came against South Africa earlier this year. The right-handed batter returned with scores of 0, 80, and 6 but England won the three-match series 2-1.

The 24-year-old was subsequently dropped for the ODI series in Bangladesh, which the visitors won 2-1 in March.

Brook, though, has been outstanding in Tests, scoring 1,181 runs in just 12 games, including four tons and seven half-centuries. He has also played 20 T20Is for England, amassing 372 runs in 20 matches, including a solitary fifty.

"This is the squad we are going to put forward" – Luke Wright on England squad for ODI World Cup

England's selector Luke Wright has already confirmed their 15-member provisional squad for the World Cup. The defending World Cup champions managed to get all-rounder Ben Stokes out of his ODI retirement, but Brook didn’t find a place in the squad.

Wright recently told the ICC:

“This is the squad we are going to put forward. It’s incredibly hard on some players that are going to miss out. It shows the strength and depth we have in English Cricket and there are other names who are knocking on the door as well."

He added:

"With the balance of the squad, and with only fifteen that you can name it’s incredibly tough. The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again."

England's provisional squad for the World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.