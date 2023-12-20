Khurram Shahzad doubtful for Boxing Day Test against Australia due to discomfort in his left side

Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad might not play the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) due to an injury. He complained of discomfort in his left side during his debut Test in Perth last week but bowled across both innings to finish with five wickets in the match.

Shahzad was among the few positives for Pakistan in the heavy 360-run loss to the hosts in the series opener. The right-arm fast bowler finished with figures of 2-83 and 3-45 in the series opener, where he was responsible for dismissing Steve Smith twice.

According to a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shahzad has been sent for scans and his involvement in the upcoming contest will depend on the results. The medical team will examine the MRI scan results on Thursday, December 21.

"Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad complained of discomfort in his left side during the first Test in Perth. Following his complaint, Khurram was sent for an MRI scan after the match. Further details will be shared in due course after the medical panel assesses the MRI report," PCB's statement read.

Apart from his five-wicket tally in the first Test, it was his control that impressed one and all when compared with the other three pacers in the bowling unit. Shahzad ended with an economy of 3.36 while Australia scored freely at 4.3 and 3.7 runs per over in the first and second innings, respectively.

Pakistan are battling an injury crisis in their bowling department following Shahzad's recent blow

Pakistan's bowling unit had several new faces included for the Australia tour, with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf not being part of the squad. To worsen their state, first-choice spinner Abrar Ahmed also sustained an injury during the warm-up clash against Prime Minister's XI, while backup option Noman Ali is dealing with a finger injury as well.

This led to Pakistan fielding a bowling unit without a frontline spinner. Salman Ali Agha was the solitary spin-bowling option for the hosts in the playing XI.

Now, should Shahzad be ruled out of the Boxing Day Test, he is likely to be replaced by either Hasan Ali or Mohammed Wasim Jnr, should Pakistan continue to play with four pacers. It is to be noted that the Men in Green have flown in spinner Sajid Khan as cover.

Pakistan are scheduled to play a two-day fixture against a Victorian XI side at the Junction Oval from December 22 onwards.

