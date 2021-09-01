Kieron Pollard moves away from the umpire at the non-striker's end as a silent protest against decision 

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard is one of the most eccentric characters in world cricket. He marked yet another incident to hold that position during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fixture against the St. Lucia Kings.

In the penultimate over of the innings by Wahab Riaz, that lasted 10 deliveries, Tim Seifert faced a delivery that was way outside the wide line. The Kiwi wicket-keeper batsman missed the delivery by miles, despite being at full stretch.

To the surprise of the batsman and Pollard at the non-striker's end, the delivery was judged legal by the umpire even though Seifert made no attempt to shuffle around in the crease. Wahab Riaz had already bowled four wides prior in the over.

Instead of getting into an argument with the umpire over his decision, Pollard had a very brief chat and in order to voice his protest in a silent manner, moved 20 yards away from the umpire and placed himself at short-midwicket, near the 30-yard circle, parallel to the crease for the final delivery. He stood even farther away from back when runners for batsmen were a part of the game.

Pollard leads Trinbago to their second win of the tournament

The Trinbago Knight Riders became the first side to play out their first four fixtures. Having gone through the entirety of the previous edition without a defeat, the defending champions have already faced two, starting with their opening day defeat to Guyana Amazon Warriors.

St. Lucia Kings won the toss and put Trinbago into bat first. A rusty start by the openers was compensated with a 78-run partnership between skipper Kieron Pollard and Tim Siefert. The fifth-wicket stand helped the side post 158-7 on the board.

Chasing 159, St. Lucia Kings had their chase derailed in the middle overs with Andre Fletcher stranded at one end and ending up with an unbeaten 81. The chasing side fell short by 27 runs in the end.

Edited by Prem Deshpande