“Killing it” - Kuldeep Yadav reacts as Liverpool thrash Manchester United 3-0 in 2024/25 Premier League 

Left captivated by Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, September 1, Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav shared his reaction on his Instagram story. Luis Diaz scored twice and Mohamed Salah added one at Old Trafford.

This was Liverpool’s third consecutive win in the 2024-25 Premier League season, placing them second in the table with nine points.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have had a miserable start to their season, having lost two of their first three games. After Liverpool’s comfortable victory over the Red Devils, Kuldeep shared a post from Liverpool FC's Instagram account and wrote:

“Killing it.”

Kuldeep Yadav reacts as Liverpool thrashes Manchester United in a Premier League game (Image via Instagram-@kuldeep_18)

He was last seen in action during India’s tour of Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series last Month. The left-arm wrist spinner took four wickets across the three games.

However, the Men in Blue lost 0-2 after the first match ended in a tie. This series marked Sri Lanka’s first ODI bilateral series win over India in 27 years.

Kuldeep Yadav to play for Team A in Duleep Trophy

The 29-year-old will return to action in the Duleep Trophy, which begins on September 5, kicking off the 2024-25 Indian domestic season. This tournament offers Kuldeep a chance to regain his form before the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

The Bangla Tigers are scheduled to tour India for a two-match Test series, followed by a three-match T20I series.

Kuldeep will play for Team A, led by Shubman Gill. Here’s the 15-member squad:

Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, and Shaswat Rawat.

Kuldeep has featured in 12 Test matches for India, taking 53 wickets, including four five-wicket hauls.

