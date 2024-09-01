[Watch] Chris Woakes takes the final wicket as England win the second Test by 190 runs against Sri Lanka

England seamer Chris Woakes claimed his second wicket and the final one of Sri Lanka’s second innings, leading the hosts to a 190-run victory in the second Test of their three-match series on Sunday, September 1, at Lord’s in London.

Lahiru Kumara was the last to be dismissed, caught on the fourth ball of the 87th over. Woakes delivered a full, off-pace ball that Kumara mistimed while attempting a big shot. Olly Stone, positioned at mid-on, made a backpedaling catch to seal the win.

Here’s the video of the winning moment:

Chasing a daunting target of 483, Sri Lanka faced a formidable challenge, and England’s bowlers rose to the occasion. On the last session of Day 3, the hosts dismissed Nishan Madushka (13) and Pathum Nissanka (14).

The following day, nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya was the first to be dismissed. Dimuth Karunaratne contributed a solid 55 off 129 balls.

Dinesh Chandimal (58) and captain Dhananjaya de Silva (50) also scored fifties but in a losing effort. Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for 292, falling short by 190 runs. Gus Atkinson was the standout performer for England, claiming five wickets.

“Really happy to be 2-0 up in the series” - England captain Ollie Pope reflects as the hosts seal the series

With a convincing 190-run victory, England has secured the series with a game still to play. In the post-match presentation, captain Ollie Pope expressed his delight at leading the series 2-0 and credited Joe Root for playing a crucial role in building a substantial lead.

"Really happy to be 2-0 up in the series. Some very special individual performances this week and very good contributions throughout the whole side, really happy to win the series, onto the Oval. The way Root played, we were lucky enough to have a big lead and so you can get a bit funky with the field. Gus was the standout," Pope said.

"Even the way Potts played and Olly Stone came an played as well, massive contributions for the team. They can win you Test matches. Getting those extra 100-120 runs can really put you in a very good position. Always a special Test, have a few got few Surrey boys up in the changing room, should be a great week," he continued.

The final game of the series will start on Friday, September 6, at Kennington Oval in London.

