[Watch] Playing his first Test in 3 years, Olly Stone claims 2 wickets in 1 over on Day 2 of 2nd ENG vs SL 2024 Test

England fast bowler Olly Stone dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne (7) and Patthum Nissanka (12) on Day 2 of the second Test at Lord's in London on Friday, August 30. The two wickets marked a memorable comeback for Stone, playing in his first Test in three years. Stone's last Test was against New Zealand in Birmingham in June 2021.

Resuming their first innings of the Lord's Test at 358-7, England finished their first innings with 427 as Gus Atkinson hammered 118 off 115 balls. In response, Sri Lanka lost three wickets for 35 runs in their first 10 overs.

Chris Woakes got the first wicket as opener Nishan Madushka (7) chopped one back onto his stumps. Stone then celebrated his Test comeback after three years with the wicket of Karunaratne. The Sri Lankan batter tried to guide a length delivery, but only managed to under-edge the ball back onto the stumps.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Stone was understandably ecstatic, having claimed his first Test wicket in three years. The 30-year-old bowler, who replaced Mark Wood for the Lord's Test, made his comeback even more memorable by getting the wicket of Nissanka (12) with the last ball of the same over. The Sri Lankan batter flicked a length ball on his toes straight to leg slip.

Expand Tweet

The visitors were in big trouble in their first innings, having lost half of their side for 83 inside 21 overs. After Stone's double strike, pacer Matthew Potts also dismissed Angelo Mathews (22) and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (0) in one over.

About Olly Stone's short Test career

In a career marred by injuries, Stone has only played four Tests despite making his debut back in July 2019. In his maiden Test match against Ireland at Lord's in July 2019, the right-arm pacer picked up 3-29 in the first innings. He was not needed to bowl in the second innings as Woakes claimed six wickets and Stuart Broad four.

The England fast bowler's next Test was against India in Chennai in February 2021. Stone claimed 3-47 in the first innings and 1-21 in the second. His last Test before the ongoing one at Lord's was against New Zealand in Birmingham in June 2021. The pacer picked up 2-92 in the first innings and 1-5 in the second.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️