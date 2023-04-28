"King of attacking cricket" - Fans erupt as Fakhar Zaman hits spectacular ton in 1st PAK vs NZ ODI

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman shone with the bat in the team's ODI series opener against New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday, April 27. The hosts needed to chase a stiff target of 289 in the encounter. The side got off to an impressive start as Fakhar and Imam-ul-Haq orchestrated a brilliant 124-run stand.

Imam departed after scoring 60 runs, but Fakhar carried on and went on to hit a wonderful century, his ninth in ODI cricket. The left-handed batter was instrumental in the Men in Green securing a 5-wicket win, scoring 117 runs off 114 balls.

Several Pakistani fans took to social media, applauding the senior batter for his fantastic performance.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Atcohlic 🆕 @itsattqa

No any hype,

No any competition,

No any useless discussion,

Just simple , silent,elegant, hardworking , and loving

Love you sir .

#PAKvNZ #FakharZaman #naseemshah No any rumors,No any hype,No any competition,No any useless discussion,Just simple , silent,elegant, hardworking , and loving @FakharZamanLive for you .Love you sir . No any rumors,No any hype,No any competition,No any useless discussion,Just simple , silent,elegant, hardworking , and loving @FakharZamanLive for you .Love you sir .#PAKvNZ #FakharZaman #naseemshah https://t.co/s4IrfxT3kd

Muhammad Muavia // Sis Amna & Zunii Stan😍 ) @iamMK_46 🫶. Keep working hard. Our prayers are with you.🤲🏻 Fakhar Zaman's innings played today was very brilliant and watchable innings. Showed a responsible character. And scored another century in ODI career. MA SHA ALLAH🫶. Keep working hard. Our prayers are with you.🤲🏻 Fakhar Zaman's innings played today was very brilliant and watchable innings. Showed a responsible character. And scored another century in ODI career. MA SHA ALLAH💙🫶. Keep working hard. Our prayers are with you.🤲🏻💝🇵🇰 https://t.co/Ppxpdp7ENT

annaya عنایہ🇵🇰 @annayakhan271 MashAllah⁦ ⁩

Fuoji was on

Well done champ ⁦ ⁦ ⁩

#FakharZaman Aaj ki shaam fakhru lala k naamMashAllah⁦Fuoji was onWell done champ Aaj ki shaam fakhru lala k naam😍😍 MashAllah⁦❤️⁩ Fuoji was on🔥Well done champ👏⁦💚⁦❤️⁩#FakharZaman https://t.co/QihsGnr8Ap

Malik Atif @Atifmal38181761 of attacking cricket 🏏 Good luck wish you a happy @CricWick Fakhar Zaman is the kingof attacking cricket 🏏 Good luck wish you a happy @CricWick Fakhar Zaman is the king 👑 of attacking cricket 🏏 Good luck wish you a happy 💯

HIBBA_RASHEED @hibba_rasheed

#FakharZaman I hope fakhar form will remain the same and he will play some awesome innings in worldcup I hope fakhar form will remain the same and he will play some awesome innings in worldcup #FakharZaman

FRHAL @frhal_says

Fakhar Zaman is our best ODI Opening Batsman after Saeed Anwar. Fakhar And Naseem were flawless today!

#PAKvNZ Well played boys!Fakhar Zaman is our best ODI Opening Batsman after Saeed Anwar. Fakhar And Naseem were flawless today! Well played boys! 🇵🇰Fakhar Zaman is our best ODI Opening Batsman after Saeed Anwar. Fakhar And Naseem were flawless today!#PAKvNZ

🏟 Featherbed Slogger 🌟 @dibbly__dobbly You would have been in inner peace if you witnessed Fakhar Zaman century! You would have been in inner peace if you witnessed Fakhar Zaman century! https://t.co/3kBCVGCTHN

MediumPaceDobbler @MediumPaceDobb1

#PAKvNZ

#Cricket Fakhar Zaman is seriously underrated and should be a permanent fixture opening for Pakistan in white ball cricket. Match winning knock today and his 193 v SA in 2021 is one of the best ODI knocks I've ever seen Fakhar Zaman is seriously underrated and should be a permanent fixture opening for Pakistan in white ball cricket. Match winning knock today and his 193 v SA in 2021 is one of the best ODI knocks I've ever seen#PAKvNZ#Cricket

𝐑𝐀𝐅🇵🇰 ₗₐᵢbₒₒ ₛₜₐₙ @Btw_Bani_Adam of ODI Format 🥵



We have an Absolutely Beast FAKHAR ZAMAN in ODIs ...



Allah Buri Nazar Say Bachaye 🥺

"Totally an entertaining Inings By FAUJIIII"

#FakharZaman #PakvsNz The G.O.A.Tof ODI Format 🥵We have an Absolutely Beast FAKHAR ZAMAN in ODIs...Allah Buri Nazar Say Bachaye 🥺"Totally an entertaining Inings By FAUJIIII" The G.O.A.T 🐐 of ODI Format 🥵We have an Absolutely Beast FAKHAR ZAMAN in ODIs 🙌♥️...Allah Buri Nazar Say Bachaye 🥺♥️"Totally an entertaining Inings By FAUJIIII" #FakharZaman #PakvsNz https://t.co/vU9a7xf9kT

Ahmed @maythotootgiya When the lights are brightest, Pressure is highest, Crowds are the loudest, The best will arrive, The strongest will survive, The greatest will thrive. Fakhar zaman, take a bow everybody When the lights are brightest, Pressure is highest, Crowds are the loudest, The best will arrive, The strongest will survive, The greatest will thrive. Fakhar zaman, take a bow everybody https://t.co/DKzDE3Jhj5

Notably, Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first against New Zealand in the first ODI of the five-match series. The visitors finished at 288/7 after 50 overs, thanks to Daryll Mitchell's splendid 113-run knock and Will Young's score of 86.

Naseem Shah delivered a sensational spell in the contest. The speedster conceded just 29 runs from his full quota of 10 overs while bagging two wickets.

Pakistan chased down the total comfortably in the 49th over. Apart from the openers, Babar Azam (49) and Mohammad Rizwan (42*) also chipped in with valuable contributions with the bat.

It is worth mentioning that with this victory, Pakistan became only the third team, after India and Australia, to complete 500 wins in men's ODIs.

"The way Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are performing, I don't even come close to them"- Fakhar Zaman

During a post-match interview, Fakhar Zaman was asked if he should open the batting for Pakistan in T20 cricket in place of Mohammad Rizwan or Babar Azam.

Responding to the question, Fakhar Zaman noted that both Babar and Rizwan have done better than him in the format and they should be the preferred openers for the team, remarking:

"Yes, I can open the innings if I play better than Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. But the way Rizwan and Babar are performing, I don't even come close to them. They should continue to open for Pakistan in T20Is."

Fakhar struggled to get going in Pakistan's recently concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand, amassing 64 runs from three innings. Rizwan and Babar, on the other hand, played four innings each and finished with 162 and 130 runs, respectively.

